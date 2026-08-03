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'Food poisoning cost me gold': Selva Prabhu

By Suman Ray August 03, 2026 17:57 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Selva Prabhu reveals how food poisoning impacted his performance in Glasgow, costing him a potential gold medal, as he now sets his sights on the upcoming Asian Games.

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran

IMAGE: Selva Prabhu now shifts focus to the Asian Games. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Selva Prabhu, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, believes food poisoning prevented him from winning gold in Glasgow.
  • He secured bronze in the men's triple jump with a 16.52m effort, behind compatriot Praveen Chithravel and Scotland's Jordon Scott.
  • Prabhu's personal best of 17.05m would have comfortably won him the gold medal.
  • The athlete is now focused on qualifying for the Asian Games, taking a day-by-day approach.
  • He has already breached the Asian Games qualifying distance but faces competition for team selection.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Selva Prabhu believes food poisoning denied him a shot at the gold medal in Glasgow, saying a performance close to his personal best would have been enough to top the podium.

Selva won bronze in the men's triple jump with an effort of 16.52m, finishing behind compatriot Praveen Chithravel (16.58m) and Scotland's Jordon Scott (16.72m).

"I wish I should have gotten that gold. I was really hoping for gold but what can be done when the competition begins, there is illness and food poisoning. I feel that in the end, there is always a cost to yourself. I am mentally tough so I decided, whatever happens, I will do it. Keep pushing myself," Selva told PTI after returning from Glasgow on Monday.

 

Impact Of Illness On CWG Performance

The Tamil Nadu athlete said the illness affected his performance and rued missing a golden opportunity, as a jump close to his personal best of 17.05m would have comfortably secured the title.

"I should have stayed healthy, but it's for the next time I'm always ready. I can compete more, stay healthy. It's about the stage. I have the consistency. It's all about that particular day. I just always want to stay healthy. Now, I want to work on my approach. Once I get the hang of it, I can do it," he said.

Future Goals: Asian Games Qualification

Asked about the upcoming Asian Games, Selva said he was not looking too far ahead.

"I live each day. Each day requires a new performance. You just cannot target a gold like that. Yes, I am now looking forward to qualifying for the Asian Games first and then taking it from there," he said.

Selva finished third in the National Inter-State Championships, the qualifying event for Asian Games with 16.79m. He also breached the Asian Games qualifying distance of 16.28m. But India can send only two per athletics event in Asian Games.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is yet to announce the team for the Asian Games in Japan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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