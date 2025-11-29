HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Foden's late strike helps Manchester City edge Leeds

Foden's late strike helps Manchester City edge Leeds

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 29, 2025 23:25 IST

x

Phil Foden

IMAGE: Phil Foden celebrates scoring Manchester City's third goal against Leeds United at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Saturday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Midfielder Phil Foden delivered in dramatic fashion, scoring in the first and 91st minutes, to seal Manchester City's 3-2 victory over Leeds United on Saturday in a breathless finish that kept Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League title race.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw after second-half goals by Leeds' Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, but Foden made some space for himself in the box before firing home.

The victory left City provisionally second on 25 points, four behind leaders Arsenal who play on Sunday. Leeds are 18th with 11 points.

Phil Foden

IMAGE: Phil Foden scores the winner for Manchester City in the 91st
minute. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Matheus Nunes worked the ball down the wing and crossed to Foden, whose first-time shot glanced off the underside of the bar and went in 59 seconds into the game.

City continued to dominate and Josko Gvardiol doubled their lead in the 25th when he poked home a point-blank shot from a corner.

 

But Calvert-Lewin pounced on City's casual clearance attempt to pull one back in the 50th minute, and the goal breathed life into the visitors.

Nmecha struck from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, awarded for Gvardiol's tackle of Calvert-Lewin in the box.

Foden's late goal came amid a flurry of chances for City at the death. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'The sooner ISL starts, the better for Indian football'
'The sooner ISL starts, the better for Indian football'
F1: Piastri wins Qatar sprint to trim Norris's lead
F1: Piastri wins Qatar sprint to trim Norris's lead
Jr Hockey World Cup: Rampaging India thrash Oman 17-0
Jr Hockey World Cup: Rampaging India thrash Oman 17-0
Niki Poonacha Earns Grand Slam Golden Ticket!
Niki Poonacha Earns Grand Slam Golden Ticket!
PT Usha recalls Dharmendra's generosity
PT Usha recalls Dharmendra's generosity

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Paya

webstory image 3

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

VIDEOS

He was under pressure SPs Akhilesh Yadav trains gun at ECI over BLO officers death amid SIR row10:10

He was under pressure SPs Akhilesh Yadav trains gun at...

Film Director Rishab Shetty celebrates cinema, says IFFI inspires young filmmakers0:25

Film Director Rishab Shetty celebrates cinema, says IFFI...

EAM Jaishankar outlines, India navigates emerging global challenges with strateg Make in India2:39

EAM Jaishankar outlines, India navigates emerging global...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO