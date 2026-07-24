Sports Ministry Provisionally Recognises FMSCI To Boost Motorsport In India

The Sports Ministry's provisional recognition of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) marks a pivotal moment for Indian motorsport, significantly advancing efforts to bring Formula 1 back to the country.

Key Points The Sports Ministry has granted provisional National Sports Federation (NSF) recognition to the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

This recognition is a significant step towards promoting motorsport in India and facilitating the return of Formula 1 to the country.

FMSCI is required to amend its constitution to conform with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and related rules.

A Task Force will be established to evaluate the economic, tourism, and investment benefits of hosting major motorsport events in India.

The Sports Minister is actively pushing for a Formula 1 race in India by 2028, building on the sport's growing fanbase in the country.

The Sports Ministry has provisionally recognised the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) as a National Sports Federation (NSF), a move that will promote greater coordination between the two bodies as the government pushes for Formula 1's return to India. The FMSCI had applied for recognition on June 11 this year.

"...the request of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) for provisional recognition as National Sports Federation (NSF) has been considered and it has been decided to grant provisional recognition to FMSCI as an NSF with effect from the date of issue of this letter," the Ministry order dated July 23 stated.

Compliance And Governance For FMSCI

The Ministry has asked FMSCI, which is based in Chennai and headed by Arindam Ghosh, to amend its constitution/Memorandum of Association (MoA) to conform with the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 and the rules framed in it within stipulated timelines.

FMSCI has been in regular talks with the ministry on not just the issue of recognition but to also chart the way forward for F1's India comeback. The government has relaxed some norms related to the minimum affiliation required for state units.

The government has decided to "grant a major role to the FMSCI for promotion and development of the sport of motor sports in India."

The Ministry has also stated that it will revoke the recognition if the body fails to comply with ministry guidelines on financial probity, anti-doping, governance structure or misrepresentation of facts.

Task Force To Drive Motorsport Growth

Last month, Sports Minister Manuskh Mandaviya had announced that a Task Force would be instituted "as soon as possible" to assess the challenges and benefits of hosting major motorsport events here.

The Task Force will evaluate the economic, tourism, and investment benefits arising from hosting major motorsport events in India and also identify key priorities, infrastructure requirements, and operational needs for the sustainable development of the sector.

The Task Force will have representation from FMSCI, Sports Ministry, the state government (in this case Uttar Pradesh as Buddh International Circuit is in Greater Noida), and the facility owners.

Formula 1's Potential Return To India

The minister is pushing to have a Formula 1 race in India by 2028.

India hosted Formula One from 2011 to 2013 before the race was dropped from the calendar due to taxation and financial reasons.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has acknowledged the huge interest in India but had refrained from giving a timeline for its return, saying it would take the right investment and people for the plan to work out.

As per an F1 statement in December last year, the fanbase in India for the sport stood at 79 million. In less than six months, that number has grown to 98 million.