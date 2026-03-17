HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Fleetwood Returns to Delhi Golf Club for DP World India Championship Defence

Fleetwood Returns to Delhi Golf Club for DP World India Championship Defence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 15:35 IST

x

Tommy Fleetwood, fresh off a stellar season, is set to defend his title at the DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club, promising another exciting tournament.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • World No. 3 Tommy Fleetwood will defend his title at the DP World India Championship in Delhi.
  • The DP World India Championship boasts a substantial USD 4,000,000 prize pool.
  • Fleetwood's victory in Delhi contributed to his successful season, including winning the FedExCup.
  • The tournament is part of the Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai.

World No. 3 Tommy Fleetwood will return to defend his title at the DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18.

Fleetwood triumphed over a world-class field in the inaugural edition last season to claim his eighth DP World Tour title, and he will once again tee it up in the highly anticipated USD 4,000,000 event.

 

"I had an incredible week at the DP World India Championship last season," Fleetwood said in a release.

"There is so much to enjoy about being in India, from the warmth of the people, the atmosphere in the city, to the food, and playing at such a challenging and strategic course.

"But what made the week particularly special for me was having my family there to celebrate the win on Sunday."

The victory in Delhi last year was a key part of an incredible end to the season for Fleetwood, who also won the FedExCup on the PGA TOUR, and made his fourth appearance in the Ryder Cup, helping team Europe defeat the USA on away soil for the first time since 2012.

"Our thanks of course, go to DP World, who are such huge supporters of our sport, for helping to grow the game in India with this tournament.

"It was a pleasure to tee it up in the inaugural event as part of such an incredible field and I look forward to more of the same in October."

Looking Ahead to the Championship

The Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Talwar and Sheoran Joint Leaders After Round Three of Indorama Ventures Open
Talwar and Sheoran Joint Leaders After Round Three of Indorama Ventures Open
Abhishek Kumar Clinches Victory at DP World PGTI NexGen Event
Abhishek Kumar Clinches Victory at DP World PGTI NexGen Event
McIlroy wins DP World Tour Championship, tops money list again
McIlroy wins DP World Tour Championship, tops money list again
Lahiri stumbles to finish 28th at World Golf Championships
Lahiri stumbles to finish 28th at World Golf Championships
Struggling with spasms Lahiri cards disappointing 77 at World Golf
Struggling with spasms Lahiri cards disappointing 77 at World Golf

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Aurangabad Youth's Innovation Leaves Bill Gates Truly Impressed4:19

Aurangabad Youth's Innovation Leaves Bill Gates Truly...

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai0:19

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai

Nita Ambani receives Honorary Doctorate for transformative philanthropy1:19

Nita Ambani receives Honorary Doctorate for...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO