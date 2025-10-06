HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Flawless Russell Cruises to Singapore GP Win

October 06, 2025 18:01 IST

The victory was sweet personal redemption for Russell, who had crashed out of a podium finish on the final lap in Singapore in 2023.

George Russell

IMAGE: George Russell registered a pole-to-flag victory at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday. Photograph: David Kirouac/Reuters

George Russell won the Singapore Grand Prix with a flawless performance on Sunday as McLaren clinched the Formula 1 constructors' championship with six races to spare.

Russell finished 5.4 seconds clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen to claim Mercedes' second win of the season.

Verstappen, who confronted technical issues during the race, saw off McLaren's Lando Norris, who took the third spot ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, with the duo pocketing enough points to ensure consecutive constructors' title for their team. 

“It feels amazing, especially after what happened a couple of years ago. It was a bit of a missed opportunity, but more than made up for it today," he said.

With the third-place finish, Norris managed to reduce Piastri's lead in the drivers' standings to 22 points with six races remaining in the season.

 

Verstappen, who is 41 points behind the Briton, remains third.

It was the first time that Piastri has finished outside the top three in consecutive races since the Australian Grand Prix in March.

The race also made itself a part of the F1 history books after being officially declared a "heat hazard" by the FIA.

