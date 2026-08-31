'King Richard' to US Open: Thea Frodin Follows Serena's Dream

Seventeen-year-old American Thea Frodin, who once portrayed a young Serena Williams in the film King Richard, is now making her own dream US Open debut, setting the stage for a thrilling first-round encounter with world number two Elena Rybakina.

IMAGE: Thea Frodin. Photograph: @theafrodin/Instagram

Key Points Thea Frodin, 17, is making her US Open main-draw debut five years after portraying a young Serena Williams in the film King Richard.

Frodin earned a wildcard by winning the USTA Girls' 18s National Championships and will face world number two Elena Rybakina in the first round.

Despite no prior acting experience, Frodin was a devoted Serena fan and naturally began copying Williams' strokes, requiring coaches to help her rediscover her own style.

Frodin, who reached the Australian Open junior semi-finals this year, has developed an aggressive game and hopes to meet Serena Williams at the tournament.

Five years after portraying a young Serena Williams on the set of King Richard, 17-year-old American Thea Frodin is about to make her own US Open debut at the same tournament where her childhood idol won six singles titles.

Frodin was 12 when she was chosen as the tennis-playing double of the actress who portrayed a young Serena in the 2021 film about the rise of the Williams sisters from Compton to the top of tennis. Will Smith won an Oscar for his portrayal of their father Richard Williams.

Grand Slam Debut at Flushing Meadows

IMAGE: Thea Frodin earned a wildcard for the US Open by winning the USTA Girls' 18s National Championships earlier this month and will meet world number two Elena Rybakina in the opening round. Photograph: The Farm & Forge Club/X

Now she is making her Grand Slam main-draw debut at Flushing Meadows after earning a wildcard by winning the USTA Girls' 18s National Championships earlier this month. Her reward is a first-round meeting with world number two Elena Rybakina. "I've only dreamed of moments like this," Frodin told the US Open website. "The fact that I'm here right now, and able to experience it in real life, is still a little bit shocking to me."

The California native had no previous acting experience, but picked up a racket at six and was already a devoted Serena fan before landing the movie role. "Before I was even invited to play the role, I knew who she was. I'm such a big fan of hers. I always have been," Frodin said. "I was super honoured to play the role of somebody that I look up to and admire... What Serena has done for all of us is something that I can't even grasp."

Emulating Serena's Style

The experience left its mark on Frodin's game, as she began copying the 23-time Grand Slam champion's strokes so naturally that her coaches had to help her rediscover her own style. "After I was done shooting, I kind of got used to her strokes a little bit," she said. "My coaches were a little bit frustrated with me because I naturally started to hit like her. "I picked up Serena's backhand, her technique with it, but I tried as much as possible to go back to my strokes."

Frodin, who reached the Australian Open junior semi-finals this year, has since developed an aggressive game of her own and now trains in Nashville, Tennessee. She has never met her idol, but Serena is back at the US Open this year, teaming up with sister Venus in the women's doubles after also playing mixed doubles with Carlos Alcaraz. "Hopefully, if I get a chance to hit with them or just meet them, anything, I'll take it," Frodin said. "That would be incredible. That would be a dream."

Facing a Top Seed

For now, Frodin has a stage of her own. "(Rybakina) is number two for a reason, so I'm expecting a battle. Hopefully, I can bring out my best level against her," she said.