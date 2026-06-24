Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand Receives Prestigious SJFI Medal

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand has been conferred the prestigious Sports Journalists' Federation of India medal, recognising his significant contributions to Indian chess and placing him among the nation's sporting greats.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy FIDE/X

Key Points Viswanathan Anand received the Sports Journalists' Federation of India (SJFI) medal.

Anand joins an elite group of recipients including Sunil Gavaskar and Milkha Singh.

The chess legend expressed pride in his role in promoting chess in India.

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth presented the honour.

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand was on Wednesday conferred the Sports Journalists' Federation of India medal at a function organised in association with the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association.

Anand, currently FIDE deputy president, joins a distinguished list of recipients that includes Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Amritraj, Prakash Padukone, P T Usha and Milkha Singh.

"I am proud in a way to have been a catalyst for the growth of chess in India," Anand said after receiving the honour.

"This is very special because it is hardcore; these are people who will appreciate you for what you did and not necessarily the impact it had or anything else."

The medal was presented to Anand by former India captain and chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth at the Madras Cricket Club here.