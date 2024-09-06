News
Five tennis players suspended by ITIA for match-fixing

Five tennis players suspended by ITIA for match-fixing

September 06, 2024 05:38 IST
General view of tennis racquet

Five tennis players have been sanctioned for breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP), the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.

The sanctions are linked to a criminal case heard in 2023 involving a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium over which Bulgarian official Stefan Milanov and French player Leny Mitjana were suspended earlier this year.

 

"All individuals admitted to breaches and accepted an agreed sanction - waiving their right to a hearing before an independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer," read a statement from the ITIA.

"All charges relate to matches played in 2017 and/or 2018, and relate to contriving the outcome of matches, facilitating betting, accepting money in exchange for not giving best efforts, and failure to report corrupt approaches."

Ecuadorian Ivan Endara, who reached a career-high world singles ranking of 367 in 2015, along with Mexico's Mauricio Resendiz and Raul Isaias Rosas-Zarur all received a five-year suspension to expire in July 2029 and a $15,000 fine.

Ivar Aramburu Contreras from Mexico has been suspended until March 2026 and fined $44,000 - of which $30,800 is suspended, while his brother Aitor Aramburu Contreras has been suspended until December 2025, and fined $36,000 - of which $25,200 is suspended.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
