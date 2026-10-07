Gaganjeet Bhullar Among Five Leaders At AM Green IGPL Krishna Invitational

The AM Green IGPL Krishna Invitational Hyderabad saw a scoring spree on Wednesday, with five golfers, including Gaganjeet Bhullar, sharing the lead at 5-under 65, setting the stage for an exciting tournament.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Five golfers, including Gaganjeet Bhullar, lead the AM Green IGPL Krishna Invitational Hyderabad at 5-under 65 on Wednesday.

Four-time IGPL winner Bhullar, Aryan Roopa Anand, C Muniyappa, Rohit Baisoya, and Joshua Grenville-Wood are all tied for the lead.

Punjab Raptors and Vimtra Chennai Lions GC are tied for team honours at 9-under after the first two rounds.

Samarth Dwivedi, Harendra Gupta, Yashas Chandra, and Ravi Kumar are one stroke behind the leaders at 4-under 66.

Pukhraj Singh Gill and Vani Kapoor are among seven players tied for 10th at 3-under 67, following strong recoveries.

Five golfers, including Gaganjeet Bhullar, packed the top of the leaderboard at five-under 65 as the AM Green IGPL Krishna Invitational Hyderabad presented by Punjab Raptors opened with a scoring spree at the Hyderabad Golf Association course here on Wednesday.

Top Performers On Day One

Four-time IGPL winner Bhullar, in-form Aryan Roopa Anand, former Indian Open champion C Muniyappa, Rohit Baisoya and UAE's Joshua Grenville-Wood, making his IGPL debut, all finished the opening round on 5-under.

As many as 16 players were within two shots of each other, leaving the tournament wide open with two days left.

Team Standings And Key Players

Punjab Raptors and Vimtra Chennai Lions GC shared the team honours after the first two at 9-under with Bhullar showing the way for Chennai and Muniyappa being the spearhead for Punjab Raptors.

For Chennai, all four players were under par with Bhullar at 5-under, Samarth Dwivedi and Yashas Chandra at 4-under and Harshjeet Sethi at 3-under.

For Raptors, Muniyappa was the top man at 5-under, while Harendra Gupta carded 4-under and Karandeep Kochhar was 3-under. The two best scores will count for team competition.

Aryan Roopa Anand was flying the flag for RVR Delhi Blue Bulls with 5-under and he was supported by his team leader, Shiv Kapur, who played 1-under.

Close Contenders And Notable Recoveries

Just one stroke behind the leaders, four players were locked at 4-under 66. Samarth Dwivedi was among them after being in the leading group for much of the day. He was still at 5-under through 16 holes before dropping his only shot of the round on the 17th.

He was joined by Harendra Gupta, Yashas Chandra and Ravi Kumar, who is playing his first season in the IGPL.

Pukhraj Singh Gill, fresh from a third-place finish in an Asian Development Tour event in Egypt, made a strong recovery.

He dropped two shots in his first five holes but responded with five birdies and did not drop another shot thereafter to card 3-under 67 to be Tied-10th.

Gill was tied alongside leading woman player Vani Kapoor, Harshjeet Sethie, Danish Verma, Saarthak Chhibber, Sachin Baisoya and Karandeep Kochhar as seven players were tied 10th at 3-under.