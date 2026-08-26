Unseeded Players Dominate Pune Mayors Trophy

Discover how unseeded players created a stir with five major upsets on the second day of the Pune Mayors Trophy India Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament, shaking up the competition.

Key Points Five upsets occurred on the second day of the Pune Mayors Trophy India Junior International Grand Prix.

Adarshini Shri Boopathy Balaji defeated sixth seed Radha Gadgil in girls' singles.

Dheeshitha Singha Gopinath advanced after seventh seed Haasana Sree Mallavarapu retired.

Unseeded Viren Seth and Krish Dubey caused upsets in the boys' singles.

Hardik Divyansh also defeated a seeded player to reach the third round.

As many as five upsets were recorded in the boys and girls events on the second day of the Pune Mayors Trophy India Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

In the girls' singles, Adarshini Shri Boopathy Balaji registered a convincing 21-12 21-10 victory over sixth seed Radha Gadgil, while Dheeshitha Singha Gopinath also advanced with a fighting 19-21 21-14 13-8 retirement victory over seventh seed Haasana Sree Mallavarapu.

Unseeded Players Shine In Boys' Singles

In the boys' singles, unseeded Viren Seth overcame ninth seed Aswin Lenin Muthuraj 21-10 10-21 21-10 in a closely fought match, while Krish Dubey staged a strong comeback to defeat 12th seed Aarush Pawaskar 17-21 21-12 21-18. In the third upset in the boys section, Hardik Divyansh defeated 14th seed Karthik Suhaas 21-11 21-16 to move to the third round.