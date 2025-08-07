HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Five Indians cruise into Asian Jr Boxing semis

Five Indians cruise into Asian Jr Boxing semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 07, 2025 22:54 IST

x

Shivam

IMAGE: India's Shivam breezed past Uzbekistan's Abdulaziz Abdunazarov in the 55kg category quarterfinals at the U-19 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok on Thursday. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Five Indian male pugilists joined their seven women compatriots in the semifinals of the U-19 Asian Boxing Championships after registering convincing victories in their respective weight categories in Bangkok on Thursday.

Shivam (55kg), Mausam Suhag (65kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Gaurav (85kg) and Hemant Sangwan (90kg) took down their opponents in style to ensure that India will come back with 12 medals from the U19 category.

The U-19 and U-22 Asian Boxing Championships are being held simultaneously.

India are also assured of 13 medals in the U22 category with five boxers set to fight for gold.

 

Shivam started India's winning march in the morning session when he dominated Uzbekistan's Abdulaziz Abdunazarov for a 5:0 win. Mausam Suhag was then pushed to the corner but the youngster kept his composure under pressure to eke out a 3:2 win in the 65kg quarterfinals against Mukhammed Alimbekov of Kyrgyzstan.

Rahul Kundu then went on a rampage against Eunjo Jeong of South Korea and the referee had to ultimately stop the 75kg contest before Gaurav joined the three in the last-four stage with a hard-fought victory over Kuang-Yao Cheng of Chinese Taipei in the 85kg category.

Hemant Sangwan got the better of Muhammadrizo Siddikov of Uzbekistan in the 90kg weight category and raised hopes of a 100 per cent win record on Thursday. However, Krish fell short of pulling off a victory against Iran's Abbas Gharshasbi in a close 90+kg bout.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PSG stars dominate Ballon d'Or shortlist
PSG stars dominate Ballon d'Or shortlist
Back home from England, Gill set for domestic grind!
Back home from England, Gill set for domestic grind!
'Individuals cannot control a sport'
'Individuals cannot control a sport'
Captain Ter Stegen Dumped As Feud Deepens At Barca!
Captain Ter Stegen Dumped As Feud Deepens At Barca!
Miffed, Sanju Samson Wants To Quit Royals
Miffed, Sanju Samson Wants To Quit Royals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari

webstory image 2

Why OnePlus Nord CE 5 Is A Bargain Mid-Range Pick?

webstory image 3

10 Films Adapted From Tagore's Stories

VIDEOS

Ekta Kapoor stuns fans with glamorous look at Mumbai Airport0:55

Ekta Kapoor stuns fans with glamorous look at Mumbai Airport

Dia Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport1:09

Dia Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells4:04

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD