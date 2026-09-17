Visa Hurdle Cleared For Indian Asian Games Athletes

Five Indian track and field athletes, including pole vaulter Sindhushree Ganesh and triple jumper Asha Ilango, have finally secured their visas and are now travelling to Japan to join the Asian Games contingent after an initial delay.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points Five Indian track and field athletes received visas for the Asian Games.

Athletes, including Sindhushree Ganesh and Asha Ilango, faced initial travel delays.

They will join the team in Japan for an acclimatisation camp.

The Asian Games athletics competition is scheduled to begin shortly in Nagoya.

India aims to secure 25-30 medals in athletics at the current Asian Games.

The five Indian track and field athletes, who could not travel to Japan for the Asian Games along with the team a few days back due to visa delay, have got the travel documents and reaching Tokyo on Friday.

The five athletes, including pole vaulter Sindhushree Ganesh and triple jumper Asha Ilango, could not travel with the other team-mates that left India on September 12 for Japan. India had named a 74-member track and field team for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, beginning on Saturday.

Journey To The Asian Games

"Yes, we have got our visas and we are leaving for Japan on Friday," one of the athletes told PTI from New Delhi.

The five athletes will spend a couple of days at the University of Tsukuba, near Tokyo, where the other members of the team has been having a short acclimatisation camp since September 13 onwards. From there, the team will reach Nagoya on September 21, two days before the start of the Asian Games athletics competition.

India is aiming to win 25 to 30 medals in athletics from the Asian Games. The Indian athletes had won 29 medals ( 6 gold, 14 silver, 9 bronze) in the last edition in Hangzhou, China.