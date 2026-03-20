Volleyball Federation of India Receives Provisional Recognition Amid Visa and Payment Concerns

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has provisionally recognised the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) amid concerns over athlete visa delays and significant unpaid dues, prompting the formation of a steering committee to ensure proper governance and financial oversight.

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Key Points The FIVB has granted provisional recognition to the VFI for eight months to facilitate the release of government funding for Indian teams.

A steering committee has been formed by the FIVB to oversee coordination between the FIVB, IOA, and VFI, ensuring the continuity of national team programmes.

The FIVB has raised concerns about visa delays for athletes participating in the Beach Pro Tour competition in Bhubaneswar.

The FIVB alleges that it is owed over Rs three crore for Pro Tour events held in Goa and Chennai in 2023 and 2024.

The newly formed steering committee will supervise the restoration of full governance within the VFI, including establishing an independent selection committee.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has granted provisional recognition to the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) while raising concerns with the IOA on the delay in granting visas to athletes for an event conducted this month and pending dues of over Rs three crore from private partners.

In three separate letters to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the FIVB has also formed a steering committee to "ensure institutional coordination between the FIVB, IOA, and the VFI interim leadership, while safeguarding the interests of athletes and ensuring the continuity of national team programmes and international participation."

The recognition to VFI has been granted for eight months and the FIVB said it is being done "solely and exclusively to facilitate the release and utilisation of government funding due to VFI for preparation, training and participation" of Indian teams internationally.

The Steering Committee comprises IOA Executive Council member Rohit Rajpal, CEO Raghuram lyer, FIVB General Sports Director Steve Tutton, FIVB Head of Legal Affairs and General Counsel Stephen Bock and Hitesh Malhotra.

Visa Issues and Financial Disputes

Tutton, in a separate letter, has gone on to complain about visa issues faced by unspecified athletes who competed in a Beach Pro Tour competition in Bhubaneswar.

Twenty seven men's teams and 22 women's teams from 23 different countries took part in the Bhubaneswar Challenge.

Tutton also alleged that the FIVB has still not been paid its dues, which amount to over Rs three crore, for the Pro Tour events held in 2023 and 2024 in Goa and Chennai respectively in partnership with private clubs.

"It is too early to say anything. The IOA will need to study all the contracts, agreements, applications etc. to understand the true picture," an IOA official told PTI when asked about the FIVB's letter.

Another well-placed source questioned Tutton's assertions on visa denial.

"Some of the applicants had violated the terms of the visa by competing in India while being on a tourist visa earlier and it was brought to the notice of the relevant authorities. A repeat application in such a scenario will obviously lead to greater scrutiny and delay," said the source.

"As for the dues of over Rs 3 crore, the FIVB was very much a part of the ad-hoc committee that was running the show at that time. The VFI, at present, owes them nothing financially," he added referring to the presence of FIVB Head of Legal Affairs and General Counsel Stephen Bock in the ad-hoc body that was constituted in mid-2023.

Steering Committee's Role

The steering committee formed by FIVB now virtually takes over the functioning of the VFI, which is currently headed by Virender Kanwar, who won the elections conducted last year.

It has empowered itself to establish a Selection Committee composed of national team coaches and technical experts responsible for recommending athletes for participation in international competitions.

"The Selection Committee shall operate independently and without any interference either from the VFI interim leadership or any other third parties appointed by VFI interim leadership," the FIVB letter states.

"The Steering Committee shall supervise the process of restoring full governance within the VFI," it asserts.