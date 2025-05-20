HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Fitness First: Indian Women's Hockey Team's New Mantra

Fitness First: Indian Women's Hockey Team's New Mantra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 20, 2025 18:53 IST

x

Women Hockey

IMAGE: The Indian women recently toured Australia for a three-match exposure series which they lost 1-2. Photograph: ANI

Indian women's hockey team captain Salima Tete on Tuesday said fitness is the side's "prime focus" currently as it's the key in their quest to become a force to reckon with globally.

Harendra Singh, who took over as head coach of the team in April 2024, has always emphasised on the importance of fitness, strength, and speed, and Salima concurred.

"Fitness is an area which (Harendra) sir always emphasised on after taking charge of the team. If you are an athlete and have fitness you can achieve everything in life. Our main focus right now is on fitness, if you have fitness you can beat any team in this world," Salima said.

She was speaking after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Hockey India and Amiity University Online.

"I have speed but what I have observed is that players like Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Laremsiami, Sharmila and all others who didn't have speed, are now very quick on the pitch.

"Our main focus is on fitness now. After every break when we rejoin the camp we have to go through yo-yo test."

 

Asked about their average yo-yo test score, Salima said it is 19.4.

The Indian women recently toured Australia for a three-match exposure series which they lost 1-2 against the World No. 5 side.

But Salima preferred to look at the positives from the tour.

"Have learnt a lot from the Australia tour. Australia is a very good team but we played well against them. The learnings from Australia tour is that whatever mistakes we did, we will rectify them in European FIH Pro League," she said.

"We lacked in finishing and Harendra sir is working a lot in that area.

"What we learnt is not to give up ever, which was visible in our 1-0 win against Australia in the last match." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan may miss Asia Cup in India after tensions rise
Pakistan may miss Asia Cup in India after tensions rise
India women hockey team continue losing run in Aus
India women hockey team continue losing run in Aus
Sreejesh conferred with Padma Bhushan
Sreejesh conferred with Padma Bhushan
India's young Ajmina wants to make her dad proud
India's young Ajmina wants to make her dad proud
India has hidden hockey gems!
India has hidden hockey gems!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gold, Bananas... World's Most Unique Vending Machines

webstory image 2

Mango-Walnut Chicken Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

VIDEOS

Watch: Panzath village in Qazigund celebrates annual fishing festival1:46

Watch: Panzath village in Qazigund celebrates annual...

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 491:01

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 49

Ananya Panday shines in casual look1:00

Ananya Panday shines in casual look

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD