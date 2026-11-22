The 99th Fit India Sundays on Cycle event successfully promoted fitness, civic responsibility, and nation-building across 26,000 locations nationwide, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advocating for a healthy youth to achieve Viksit Bharat 2047.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The 99th Fit India Sundays on Cycle event was celebrated nationwide across 26,000 locations on Sunday, aligning with the theme of Samvidhan Divas.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the crucial role of a fit, healthy, and drug-free youth in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Mandaviya urged citizens to adopt cycling as a lifestyle choice to foster a healthier society and integrate fitness into daily life.

The upcoming 100th edition of Sundays on Cycle, scheduled for November 29, will be dedicated to celebrating the Olympic Movement in India.

The 99th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated across 26,000 locations nationwide on Sunday, with the theme of Samvidhan Divas, reinforcing the message of fitness, civic responsibility and collective participation in nation-building.

Promoting Fitness And National Vision

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi led the celebrations at Dandi Kutir and Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, joining citizens, sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts in promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said that a fit, healthy and drug-free youth population is essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"The participation of people across 26,000 locations in the 99th edition of Sundays on cycle makes this occasion special, particularly as we approach Samvidhan Divas on November 26. Fitness should not be limited to a few hours or a particular day; it should become a part of our everyday lives," Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya also called for making cycling a popular lifestyle choice, emphasising that greater public participation in cycling would help promote fitness and build a healthier society.

Building on the growing nationwide participation, Mandaviya announced that the 100th edition of Sundays on Cycle, scheduled for November 29, will celebrate the Olympic Movement in India.