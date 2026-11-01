Over 500 Join 'Fit India' Cycle Event In Ahmedabad

Discover how over 500 participants, including NCC personnel, celebrated National Unity Day in Ahmedabad with the 97th 'Fit India - Sundays on Cycle' event, promoting fitness, national unity, and sustainable living.

Key Points Over 500 participants, including NCC personnel, joined the 97th 'Fit India - Sundays on Cycle' event in Ahmedabad.

The event celebrated National Unity Day, observed on October 31, honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Organised by SAI, Fit India Movement, and MY Bharat, the programme featured Zumba, recreational sports, and a 'Fit India Games Zone'.

Participants were encouraged to adopt sustainable lifestyle practices and dedicate at least 30 minutes to physical activity every day.

Officers and personnel from various NCC units were felicitated for promoting fitness, discipline, and national unity.

More than 500 people, including National Cadet Corps (NCC) personnel, participated in the 97th edition of 'Fit India - Sundays on Cycle' organised in Ahmedabad as part of National Unity Day celebrations.

Promoting National Unity And Fitness

The event was organised in the spirit of national unity and collective effort associated with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose birth anniversary is observed as National Unity Day on October 31, an official release said.

The event was organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Gandhinagar, in collaboration with the Fit India Movement and MY Bharat at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

"Over 500 people participated enthusiastically in the event, including cadets and jawans of various NCC battalions and units of Gujarat. This initiative highlighted the responsibility of every citizen in adopting an active lifestyle, promoting collective participation and building a healthy and strong nation," it added.

Engaging Activities And Sustainable Practices

"The programme began with a Zumba session, followed by recreational and sporting activities such as chess, foosball, ludo, badminton and volleyball. A special 'Fit India Games Zone' was also set up to encourage participants to take part in traditional Indian games and reconnect with the country's sporting heritage," the release said.

Officers and personnel from various NCC units were felicitated for their participation and contribution to promoting fitness, discipline and national unity. The programme also highlighted sustainable lifestyle practices, including avoiding single-use plastic, conserving energy, reducing waste, recycling and promoting locally made sustainable products.

The popular message of the Fit India Movement, 'Fitness ka doz, adha ghanta roz' was reiterated on the occasion. Citizens were encouraged to devote at least 30 minutes to physical activity every day and make fitness an integral part of their daily lifestyle, the release added.