Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Set For Doha Diamond League Return

Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra is poised for a highly anticipated return to competitive action at the Doha Diamond League on June 19, marking his comeback from a back injury and aiming to replicate his past 90m success.

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Key Points Neeraj Chopra is scheduled to return to competitive javelin action at the Doha Diamond League on June 19.

The Olympic medallist has been recuperating from a back injury, which kept him out of earlier competitions this season.

Chopra previously breached the 90m mark at the Doha venue in May last year, recording a throw of 90.23m.

He has been named in India's athletics squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, subject to achieving the qualifying standard.

Fit-again Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra will return to competitive action at the Doha Diamond League on June 19. The 28-year-old has been recuperating from a back injury which has prevented him from competing so far in the season. "First throw of 2026 lands in Doha! Neeraj Chopra returns to competitive action on June 19," his management firm Vel Sports announced on Instagram.

Chopra's Anticipated Return And Past Performance

Chopra is a late addition to the event as his name was not in the list announced by the organisers on June 12. In May last year, the two-time Olympic medallist India had breached the coveted 90m mark at the same venue. He had recorded 90.23m to finish second behind Julian Weber (91.06m) of Germany. Chopra was on Sunday named in India's athletics squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, subject to achieving the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) qualifying standard of 82.61m. The Doha Diamond League was to be originally held on May 8 as the season-opening event but was postponed due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.