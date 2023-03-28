News
Rediff.com  » Sports » First time in seven years, Sindhu drops out of top 10

First time in seven years, Sindhu drops out of top 10

Source: PTI
March 28, 2023 20:16 IST
PV Sindhu first cracked the elite top 10 in August, 2013

IMAGE: PV Sindhu first cracked the elite top 10 in August, 2013. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PBL India/Twitter

Having failed to defend her women's singles title at last week's Swiss Open, double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu dropped out of the world's top 10 in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday.                

 

The 27-year-old from Hyderabad, who has been struggling this season since returning to action following a long injury lay-off, slipped two places to the 11th spot with 60,448 points.

A former world champion, Sindhu, who has a career-best ranking of world number 2, has been in the top 10 since November, 2016. She first cracked the elite top 10 in August, 2013.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy was static at World number 8, while Kidambi Srikanth dropped a rung to 21st place and Lakshya Sen was 25th.

Swiss Open champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty strengthened their world number six position, while women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was static at the 18th position.

Source: PTI
