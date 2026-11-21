Alireza Firouzja has emerged as the champion of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, showcasing top-tier chess talent alongside strong performances from Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa.

Photograph: MGD1

Key Points Alireza Firouzja of France won the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest after an Armageddon tiebreak against Anish Giri.

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi was the best-placed Indian, finishing 10th in the pilot tournament.

R Praggnanandhaa secured 21st place with a 15-5 daily victory against Abhimanyu Mishra.

Magnus Carlsen finished 17th, winning his Armageddon game against Vladislav Artemiev despite forfeiting his Fast Classic game.

Fabiano Caruana secured third place with a second daily victory over Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Arjun Erigaisi was the best-placed Indian, finishing 10th as Frenchman Alireza Firouzja won the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot.

Competing for ninth place, Erigaisi had taken a 3-1 lead after winning three of the four blitz games and one rapid game, but Haik Martirosyan won the Fast Classic game with white to register an 11-9 daily win.

The Armenian Grandmaster had won on Thursday as well thereby securing the ninth place.

Indian Grandmasters' Performance

R Praggnanandhaa finished 21st, while his sister R Vaishali ended in 24th place.

Praggnanandhaa won the Fast Classic game with Black against Abhimanyu Mishra to complete a 15-5 daily victory and secure 21st place.

"It was not an easy match but I managed to win some crucial games. My blitz wasn't necessarily good but my rapid and classic games started to improve towards the end of the tournament," Praggnanandhaa said.

"If I had done a little better in the group games, I could have been in a better bracket than the one I was in."

The Indian took the blitz 3-1 and drew both rapid games before winning the final game in 38 moves. Having also won Thursday 12-8, he settled the match without a tiebreak.

Vaishali, on the other hand, lost all seven games against Nodirbek Abdusattorov to finish last, having also suffered a 4-16 defeat against the Uzbek the previous day.

Firouzja Claims Championship Title

After losing 11-9 to Anish Giri on the first day of the final, Firouzja won 12-8 on the second day to force an Armageddon, which ended in a draw.

All four blitz games in the final were decisive. Giri won the opener with White, Firouzja answered with two successive victories, and Giri won the fourth with Black to leave them level at 2-2.

Firouzja then won the first rapid game with Black. A draw in the second gave him an 8-4 lead going into Fast Classic.

Giri needed a Fast Classic victory to secure the title without a tiebreak, but the game was drawn.

The four points apiece gave Firouzja a 12-8 daily victory and sent the final to Armageddon, with Giri playing White and Firouzja Black.

The Armageddon game was drawn after 35 moves. With Black's draw odds, Firouzja secured the Budapest pilot title, leaving Giri in second place.

Other Top Players' Results

Fabiano Caruana secured third place with a second daily victory over Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, while five placement matches were decided by Armageddon.

Vachier-Lagrave won the first three blitz games and drew the fourth to take a 3.5-0.5 lead. Caruana responded by winning the first rapid game with White, and a draw in the second put him ahead 6.5-5.5.

Their Fast Classic game was drawn after 30 moves, completing a 10.5-9.5 daily victory for Caruana. Having also won Thursday 11-9, he secured third place without an Armageddon tiebreak, with Vachier-Lagrave finishing fourth.

Magnus Carlsen once again skipped his Fast Classic game as the Norwegian finished in 17th spot.

The world No. 1 won his Armageddon game with Black against Vladislav Artemiev. Carlsen edged Friday's blitz 2.5-1.5, but Artemiev took a win and a draw in rapid.

The Fast Classic game was forfeited by Carlsen, giving Artemiev a 15.5-4.5 daily victory and forcing the Armageddon tiebreak, which Carlsen won.