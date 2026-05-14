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Home  » Sports » Fireworks smoke brings Italian Open match tohalt

Fireworks smoke brings Italian Open match tohalt

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May 14, 2026 09:28 IST

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An Italian Open quarter-final match was bizarrely halted when smoke from celebratory fireworks at the Stadio Olimpico drifted onto the court, impacting visibility and the electronic line-calling system.

Italy Open

IMAGE: Play was halted for approximately 20 minutes while officials waited for conditions to improve. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Italian Open quarter-final was interrupted by smoke from fireworks at the Stadio Olimpico.
  • Visibility was severely reduced on the centre court, affecting players and spectators.
  • The electronic line-calling system was briefly knocked out due to the smoke.

The Italian Open quarter-final between Italy's Luciano Darderi and Spain's Rafael Jodar was interrupted in bizarre circumstances on Wednesday when smoke from fireworks at the neighbouring Stadio Olimpico drifted across the Foro Italico.

Jodar was leading 6-5 in the opening set when thick clouds of smoke drifted onto the centre court from Rome's Stadio Olimpico, where Inter Milan beat Lazio 2-0 in the Coppa Italia final, severely reducing visibility and briefly knocking out the tournament's electronic line-calling system.

 

Impact of Fireworks on Italian Open Match

Play was halted for almost 20 minutes as officials waited for conditions to improve and for the system to reset.

Television images showed the court shrouded in haze, with players and spectators struggling to follow the action as smoke lingered above the clay.

Chaotic Day in Rome

The late-night scenes added to a chaotic day in Rome after heavy rain earlier caused a delay of around two and a half hours, leaving players competing well into the evening.

Source: REUTERS
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