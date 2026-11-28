Marc Marquez's Ducati burst into flames at the Valencia MotoGP sprint, leading to a penalty and fan uproar in his final race with the team.

IMAGE: The bike of Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez catches fire before the start of the sprint race. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Key Points Marc Marquez's Ducati caught fire on the grid before the final MotoGP sprint of his career in Valencia on Saturday.

Marquez had to abandon his smoking bike after the starting lights failed to go out, causing a delay.

Stewards allowed Marquez to use a spare bike but imposed a double long-lap penalty, which was met with boos from home fans.

The sprint race was subsequently reduced from 13 laps to 12 laps due to the incident.

Marc Marquez was forced to leap off his Ducati before the start of the final MotoGP sprint of his career in Valencia on Saturday after the bike caught fire when the starting lights failed to go out.

Marquez's Fiery Start And Penalty

Several riders signalled to abort the start after a delay with the lights while Marquez had to roll his smoking bike forward and abandon it when it caught fire on the start line.

As he returned to the garage to switch machines, stewards announced he could go back to the grid position on his spare bike but the Spaniard would have to serve a double long-lap penalty.

The decision drew boos and whistles from the home fans at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The sprint was reduced from 13 laps to 12.