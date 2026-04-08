Fire erupts at Rio Velodrome, Olympic treasures spared

A fire at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic velodrome was quickly contained, ensuring the safety of the Olympic Museum's historical artifacts and preventing further damage to Brazil's premier cycling facility.

IMAGE: A drone view shows the damage of the Velodrome after a fire at the Olympic park, which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Key Points A fire broke out at the velodrome in Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park, but was quickly brought under control by firefighters.

No injuries were reported, and the fire did not spread to other parts of the Olympic complex.

Firefighters worked to protect artifacts at the Olympic Museum housed within the velodrome, including the Olympic torch and medals.

The velodrome, Brazil's largest track cycling center, serves as a training base for national weightlifting and cycling teams.

Forensic experts are assessing the extent of the damage to the velodrome, which previously experienced minor fire damage in 2017.

A fire at the velodrome in Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park was brought under control early on Wednesday, with no risk of it spreading to other parts of the complex and no injuries reported, fire officials said.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 4:17 a.m. (0717 GMT), and around 80 firefighters and 20 fire trucks tackled the blaze, the state's military fire department said in a statement, adding that no one was hurt.

The velodrome was built for the 2016 Rio Olympics and is administered by the city government. It houses the Olympic Museum, which features exhibits and historical artifacts from the Games, including the Olympic torch and medals.

Firefighters were battling the blaze both inside and outside the building and working to protect artifacts at the Olympic Museum that were at risk, Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras said in an interview with CNN Brasil.

Forensic experts were assessing the extent of the damage after the blaze reached the canvas ceiling of the velodrome and spread, Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere told journalists.

"The velodrome and the Olympic Museum were barely affected by the fire," he said.

The velodrome is Brazil's largest and most prominent track cycling center, and serves as a training base for the national weightlifting and cycling teams.

In 2017, its roof was struck by two fires, causing minor damage.