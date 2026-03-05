HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Here's What Novak Djokovic Said On His Retirement Plans

Here's What Novak Djokovic Said On His Retirement Plans

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 11:34 IST

x

'My logic is why not keep going as long as I have that fire and flair and quality and the motivation to do that.'

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic during a practice session for the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Novak Djokovic said he enjoys picking and choosing his schedule, which revolves mostly around the four Grand Slams.
  • The 38-year-old Serb defeated defending champion Jannik Sinner in a thrilling semi-final at the Australian Open in January.
  • He was beaten by World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final.

Novak Djokovic said he sees no reason to retire from tennis given that he is still motivated to compete and capable of beating the best players in the world. 

The 38-year-old Serb defeated defending champion Jannik Sinner in a thrilling semi-final at the Australian Open in January before falling to world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the final, proving he is still a force on the sport's biggest stages. 

"It was an incredible feeling to be able to beat Sinner in five sets in one of the epic matches that I played in recent times in Australia, and then have another great match with Carlos, who was just too good in the end," Djokovic told reporters at Indian Wells.

"For me, that has been a phenomenal result. So I have proven to myself primarily and to others that I can still compete at the highest level and beat these guys," he said.

"So my logic is why not keep going as long as I have that fire and flair and quality and the motivation to do that."

The 24-times Grand Slam champion said he enjoys picking and choosing his schedule, which revolves mostly around the four Grand Slams and tune-up events. He also makes space for the Indian Wells tournament in the California desert, where he is a five-time champion. 

"I really enjoy the thrill of competition," he said. 

"I enjoy still getting out there in front of the fans and being competitive. Still number three in the world, so I don't think it's too bad in terms of the ranking and results and performances.

 

"So I'm still competitive. I still have that edge, and I'll keep on going as long as I feel like it."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Djokovic says Serena could make a comeback at Wimbledon
Djokovic says Serena could make a comeback at Wimbledon
Travel chaos threatens Iraq's FIFA World Cup hopes
Travel chaos threatens Iraq's FIFA World Cup hopes
Man United's Maguire gets suspended prison sentence for 2020 brawl
Man United's Maguire gets suspended prison sentence for 2020 brawl
'You & me forever...' Sabalenka announces engagement
'You & me forever...' Sabalenka announces engagement
Racquet rage gets a room of its own!
Racquet rage gets a room of its own!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

PV Sindhu recalls horrors of West Asia conflict, calls it 'horrific and scary'2:03

PV Sindhu recalls horrors of West Asia conflict, calls it...

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Reception0:45

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's...

Watch: Exact moment US strike hits Iranian ship, killing over 870:20

Watch: Exact moment US strike hits Iranian ship, killing...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO