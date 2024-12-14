Fiorentina's Bove discharged from hospital after surgery

IMAGE: Edoardo Bove, 22, underwent surgery to implant a heart starter device following his collapse during a Serie A match. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove has been discharged from hospital, the club said on Friday, after surgery to implant a heart starter device following his collapse during a Serie A match.



Bove collapsed on the pitch during Fiorentina's home game with Inter Milan on December 1 leading to the abandonment of the match. He underwent an operation on Tuesday.



Club spokesperson Arturo Mastronardi confirmed to Reuters

he had been discharged but declined further comments.The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a type of pacemaker that can prevent fatal cardiac arrest by delivering a shock to restore a normal rhythm, is not permitted in Serie A.According to reports in Italian media, the 22-year-old will be able to decide whether to have the device removed, which would allow him to return to the Italian top flight.

Christian Eriksen was unable to continue playing for Inter Milan after being fitted with an ICD following a cardiac arrest during a European Championship match in 2021.



The Dane later joined Brentford after the Serie A club terminated his contract.