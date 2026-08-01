Final throw, first medal! Yashvir's dream debut

Discover how Yashvir Singh made a spectacular Commonwealth Games debut, clinching a javelin throw bronze medal with a personal best, contributing to India's historic double podium finish.

IMAGE: Yashvir Singh wins bronze with a personal-best throw. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Yashvir Singh secured a bronze medal in javelin throw at his Commonwealth Games debut.

He achieved a personal-best throw of 85.41m on his final attempt.

Singh's medal contributed to a historic double podium finish for India with Neeraj Chopra.

He overcame a slow start to surpass established athletes like Anderson Peters and Arshad Nadeem.

Yashvir Singh announced himself on the international stage in style, producing a stunning personal-best throw to clinch bronze on his Commonwealth Games debut and complete a historic double podium finish for India alongside Neeraj Chopra.

Singh expressed immense joy after winning his first international medal and thanked his family and supporters for their encouragement. He revealed that the competition did not start as planned, but he stayed confident after noticing the bronze-medal mark was within reach.

Singh's Path To Bronze

"This is my first international medal, and I am overjoyed. Everyone supported me, my family, my parents, everyone... I am truly happy about this... things were going a bit sluggishly at the start. At one point, my throw was around 81.3 meters. I saw that the bronze medal mark was sitting at 82 meters. I told myself, 'I've already thrown 82 meters--my personal best--in this competition, so I can definitely go beyond that.' Things weren't going well up to the fifth throw, so for the final attempt, I decided to just go for it and see what happens. That last throw turned out really well," Singh said.

Singh produced the biggest surprise of the event, winning bronze with a personal-best throw of 85.41m in his sixth and final attempt.

The 24-year-old, making his Commonwealth Games debut, surpassed his previous personal best of 83.72m and held off a strong challenge from several established athletes, including Anderson Peters and Arshad Nadeem.

For Yashvir, sharing the podium with Chopra made the achievement even more memorable.

"I am happy that I could do my personal best and also get a medal in such conditions," he said.