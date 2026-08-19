FIH World Cup: Will India-Pakistan Hockey Teams Shake Hands?

As India and Pakistan prepare for their Hockey World Cup 2026 showdown, the long-standing rivalry is overshadowed by a crucial question: Will the teams uphold sportsmanship with a traditional handshake, amidst recent controversies in other sports?

IMAGE: India, with three points from two matches, needs at least a draw to progress, while Pakistan, with one point, must win to keep their campaign alive in the World Cup. Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Hockey World Cup 2026, reigniting their historic rivalry.

A key question ahead of the match is whether the teams will engage in the customary handshake, following recent cricket controversies.

Hockey India has affirmed its commitment to Olympic Charter and FIH guidelines regarding sportsmanship.

Historically, Pakistan holds a slight edge in overall matches, but India has dominated recent encounters, including a 10-2 win at the 2023 Asian Games.

Despite India's recent dominance, the rivalry remains intense, with fans keenly watching both the game and pre-match interactions.

The India-Pakistan hockey rivalry has always had something extra about it. Even when the stakes are not huge, a game between the two sides gets fans interested.

But this time, ahead of Wednesday's crucial Hockey World Cup 2026 clash, there is another question doing the rounds -- will the Indian and Pakistan hockey teams shake hands?

The Handshake Debate

The question comes after the Indian cricket team recently moved away from the customary handshake with Pakistan players. Hockey, however, has largely stayed away from that debate.

Hockey India made its position clear in November last year, saying it would follow the Olympic Charter and the guidelines of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Historical Rivalry And Recent Dominance

India and Pakistan have met 185 times, with Pakistan winning 84, India 73 and 28 matches ending in draws.

At the World Cup, India have a slight 3-2 edge.

The recent history, however, tells a very different story.

Pakistan have not beaten India in hockey for nearly 10 years.

India have gradually taken control of the rivalry, with the results making the contest less even than it once was.

India hammered Pakistan 10-2 at the 2023 Asian Games and then won 7-1 in their recent Pro League meeting.

Pakistan have still managed to make India work for their wins, pushing them hard in the Asian Champions Trophy final and the first of their recent Pro League encounters. India eventually won those games 2-1 and 4-3.

But before the action starts on Wednesday in Amstelveen, The Netherlands, there is one little moment fans will be watching just as closely as the hockey -- will the two teams shake hands?