FIH rankings: India men take a plunge, women rise

Source: PTI
May 30, 2022 23:09 IST
The Indian men's hockey team slipped to 4th spot

IMAGE: The Indian men's hockey team slipped to 4th spot. Photograph: Hockey India/Twitter

The Indian men's hockey team slipped to fourth spot but the women side gained a place to rise to number six in the latest FIH World Rankings, issued on Monday.

At the top, Australia (2842.258) and Netherlands (3049.495) continued to be the world number one ranked teams in the men's and women's ranking.

 

In the men's category, Netherlands (2465.707) replaced India (2366.990) in the third place based on their impressive results in the FIH Pro League.

Germany (2308.156) continues to hold fifth place but England's (2171.354) recent wins over France and South Africa helped them move to sixth, ahead of Argentina (2147.179).

Further down the table, New Zealand (1798.247) are in eighth place followed by Spain (1779.462) and Malaysia (1704.115), who moved into the top 10 due to a strong performance at the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup.

In women's world rankings, Australia (2440.750), England (2204.590) and Germany (2201.085) remain in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

India (2029.396) have jumped to sixth at the expense of Spain (2016.149) who drop to seventh.

Belgium (1991.089) are in eighth and followed by New Zealand (1914.412). The top ten is completed by Japan (1800.350).

Source: PTI
