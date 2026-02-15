HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » FIH Pro League: India's dreadful run continues

FIH Pro League: India's dreadful run continues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 15, 2026 23:40 IST

x

India-Argentina

IMAGE: India lost to Argentina 2-4 in the final match of the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League on Sunday. Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points

  • India's terrible run in the FIH Pro League continued as they went down to Argentina 2-4.
  • India had lost to the same opponents 0-8 a couple of days earlier.
  • Aditya Lalage and Sanjay scored for India.

India produced another listless display, with familiar flaws resurfacing, as they slumped to a 2-4 defeat against Argentina in the final match of the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League on Sunday.

Tadeo Marcucci (28', 49') led the Argentinian attack with a brace, while Tomas Domene (18') and Lucio Mendez (43') made vital contributions as well. For India, Aditya Lalage (50') and Sanjay (59') were the goal scorers at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

Coming on the heels of the 0-8 drubbing they had suffered against Argentina a couple of days earlier, India were once again put under pressure as the visitors dominated possession and created most of the openings in the first quarter.

However, the hosts managed to weather the storm and kept Argentina at bay without conceding.

The South Americans registered their first attempt in the third minute when Lucas Martinez struck on the turn from inside the circle, beating Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, only to be denied by the post.

India-Argentina

IMAGE: Tadeo Marcucci scored a brace for Argentina. Photograph: Hockey India

Karkera was called into action repeatedly, including at the 10-minute mark when he did well to keep out a powerful effort from Domene. The pressure continued to mount as Argentina earned four penalty corners in the opening quarter.

India conceded early in the second quarter, and it was yet another penalty corner that hurt the hosts. In the 18th minute, Domene made the most of the set-piece to slot it past the goalkeeper and give his side the lead.

Argentina doubled their advantage soon after with India struggling to hold and win possession in the midfield. Lucas Tosceni delivered a precise aerial ball to find Marcucci in the box, who buried it with a thunderous strike.

Just seconds before half-time, India earned their best chance of the encounter. A series of sharp passes in the circle put Aditya Lalage in a dangerous position, but the forward's hurried shot sailed over the post.

India returned with intent and won two consecutive penalty corners early in the third quarter. However, captain Harmanpreet Singh was unable to convert, as Argentina's defence stood firm.

India-Argentina

IMAGE: Aditya Lalage celebrates with teammates after scoring India's first goal. Photograph: Hockey India/X

The visitors soon extended their lead. Toscani produced a brilliant run, beating two defenders before squaring the ball to Lucio Mendez, who made no mistake with a clinical finish to put Argentina 3-0 ahead.

In the early exchanges of the final quarter India came close to cut the deficit as Rajinder made a powerful pass from the right flank but Karthi Selvam could not get his stick there for the tap-in.

In response, Argentina made it 4-0 on their ninth penalty corner of the night, Marcucci found the ball after a scramble and finished it from close range.

It was Hardik Singh who set up the first goal for India, using a 50th minute free hit to expertly position himself and thread it goalwards. Lalage pounced on the opportunity to etch his name on the scoresheet with a swift deflection.

 

Minutes before the final hooter, India were awarded a penalty stroke, and Sanjay stepped up to finish with composure, narrowing the margin to 4-2.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 WC: India humiliate Pakistan, seal Super 8s spot
T20 WC: India humiliate Pakistan, seal Super 8s spot
ISL: Talal strikes as Jamshedpur FC pip Mohammedan SC
ISL: Talal strikes as Jamshedpur FC pip Mohammedan SC
'Winning against Pakistan gives us a lot of confidence': Kishan
'Winning against Pakistan gives us a lot of confidence': Kishan
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
T20 WC: Kishan Stars As Ruthless India Demolish Pakistan
T20 WC: Kishan Stars As Ruthless India Demolish Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

T20 World Cup: Pakistan fan praises Indian cricket team0:43

T20 World Cup: Pakistan fan praises Indian cricket team

Ashnoor Kaur Stuns at Glamorous Event, Leaves Fans Mesmerized 1:11

Ashnoor Kaur Stuns at Glamorous Event, Leaves Fans...

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh arrive in Jamnagar1:53

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh arrive in Jamnagar

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO