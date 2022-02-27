FIH League: India women lose to Spain after late goal

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a goal against Spain in the FIH Pro League women's match, at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI

India conceded a late goal and lost 3-4 to Spain in the FIH women’s Pro League, at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Sunday.

World No. 9 India had defeated Spain, ranked sixth in the world, 2-1 in their first match of two-legged FIH Pro League tie on Saturday.

Xantal Gine scored the winner for Spain with just 35 seconds left in the match after Begona Garcia (4th, 24th minute) struck a brace. Maialen Garcia (15th minute) also registered her name in the scoresheet from a penalty-corner.

India, who suffered its first defeat from four outings in the tournament, scored through debutant Sangita Kumari (10th minute), Salima Tete (22nd) and Namita Toppo (49th).

Spain registered its first win in the FIH Pro League.

India had defeated China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening matches in Muscat, Oman, earlier this month.

The Spanish team stunned India as early as the fourth minute when Garcia connected a superb ball that was going wide.

India restored parity six minutes later from a brilliant solo effort by debutant Sangita Kumari, single-handedly dribbling past Spanish defenders to slot the ball home.

Spain soon secured two back-to-back penalty-corners but both chances were defended brilliantly by the Indians.

Spain restored their lead just at the stroke of the first quarter through Maialen Garcia, who superbly deflected home from a penalty-corner.

India continued to put pressure on the Spanish defence in the second quarter and made numerous raids into the rival circle but failed in final execution as the visitors defended in numbers.

India drew level in the 22nd minute through Salima Tete, who picked up the ball on the right flank near the half-way mark, dribbled all the way through the centre in an angle and finished with aplomb.

India's joy lasted just two minutes as Spain restored their lead soon through Belen Iglesias, who scored a superb field goal.

The enthralling first half ended with Spain leading 3-2.

In the third quarter, Spain got a great chance to extend their lead when they were awarded a penalty stroke for a foul by Tete after a penalty-corner for the visitors.

India skipper Savita made a valiant save with her left foot to deny Sara Barrios.

Savita effected another save from a one-on-one situation before India got a penalty-corner but Monika's shot was saved by Spanish second goalkeeper Melanie Garcia as the third quarter ended with the hosts trailing 2-3.

Toppo scored in the 49th minute with a brilliant finish to draw India level once again.

Thereafter, it was an end-to-end fight as both teams were in no mood to relent.

Two minutes from the hooter, Spain secured a penalty-corner which was defended stoutly by the Indians.

But the Spanish continued on the offensive and secured another penalty-corner just 35 seconds from the final hooter and Xantal was bang on target with a grounded shot past Savita to seal the issue.