FIH Pro League: India women go down to Spain

FIH Pro League: India women go down to Spain

February 18, 2025
February 18, 2025 19:32 IST

Spain struck twice in the fourth and final quarter to claw back and win the match 3-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

Photograph: Kind courtesy FIH/X

The Indian women's team suffered a 3-4 defeat at the hands of Spain in their thrilling FIH Pro League match  at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

India had taken the lead in the second quarter through Baljeeet Kaur (19th minute) and Spain equalised just a couple of minutes later through Sofia Rogoski (21st minute).

Estel Petchame (25th minute) then put the visitors back in the lead.

Sakshi Rana found the equaliser for India in the third quarter with her 38th minute goal and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (45th minute) placed the home team ahead when she found the back of the net at the end of the third quarter.

 

However, Spain staged a remarkable comeback as they scored twice in the fourth and final quarter with goals from Estel (49th minute) and Lucia Jimenez (52nd minute).

While India failed to score in the final quarter, the visitors converted two penalty corners.

There was a bit of drama in the end and both teams had lost their reviews.

Baljeeet's goal was her first at the senior level.

The Indian women's team came into this match after losing against England in their last outing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
