FIH Pro League: India shock Germany as Deepika strikes early winner

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 22, 2025 20:58 IST

Star drag-flicker Deepika scored the all-important goal from a set piece to hand India a crucial 1-0 victory over Germany in a return-leg women's FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

IMAGE: Indian women did turn the tables around with a gritty performance. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Deepika sounded the board with a thunderous flick from a penalty corner in the 12th minute, which proved to be decisive.

The win came after India's 0-4 loss against the same opponents on Friday.

 

India will next play Netherlands on February 24.

After suffering a heavy defeat on Friday, the Indian women did turn the tables around with a gritty performance.

The Indians started on a bright note and pressed hard on the German defence from the onset.

Soon after the start, skipper Salima Tete took a snap shot after good work from Sunelita Toppo down the left but it didn't bother Finja Starck one bit in the German goal.

India were by far the more attacking side on display and took the lead in the 12th minute through their first penalty corner, created by Neha with her brilliant dribbling skills.

Deepika Kumari

Deepika made no mistake this time, scoring her 26th international goal with a fierce darg-flick.

The Indians continued their high press hockey, not allowing Germany to get out of their own half.

Deepika was at her best in the first two quarters on Saturday as India went into the breather with a slender one goal lead.

The Indians kept up the momentum and secured another penalty corner in the 31st minute but Deepika's effort hit the right post.

Thereafter, it was all Germany as they pressed forward in search of the equaliser.

The Germans secured two back-to-back penalty corners just at the end of the third quarter but wasted both.

A minute into the fourth and final quarter, Germany secured another set piece but failed to get past Bichu Devi Kharibam in front of Indian goal. Devi made two brilliant saves.

The Germans were relentless in the final quarter, attacking in numbers with India content to sit back and defend.

In the 53rd minute, the Germans had their last scoring opportunity in the form of another penalty corner but Lena Micheel shot wide.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
