News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIH Pro League: India match postponed as COVID hits German team

FIH Pro League: India match postponed as COVID hits German team

Source: PTI
March 08, 2022 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The matches betweeen India and Germany were scheduled on March 12 and 13 here but "have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the German team."

IMAGE: The matches betweeen India and Germany were scheduled on March 12 and 13 here but "have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the German team." Photograph: International Hockey Federation

The Pro League double-header between the Indian men's hockey team and Germany later this week has been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the visitors' camp, the sport's governing body FIH said on Tuesday.

 

The matches were scheduled on March 12 and 13 here but "have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the German team."

"FIH, Hockey India and Hockey Germany are already working together to find alternative dates," the International Hockey federation (FIH) said in a statement.

The Indian men's team have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far in the FIH Pro League as it defeated South Africa in both the matches, but had a win and a loss in the ties against France and Spain.

While the men's matches were deferred, the international governing body said that the women's matches between India and Germany will go on as planned this weekend at the Kalinga Stadium.

The Germany women's team arrived in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday and skipper Lisa Nolte expressed delight at the prospect of playing India at the Kalinga Stadium.

"We have never played at the Kalinga Stadium before, so we are very excited about it. It will be amazing to play at such a big stadium, and we are looking forward to it," Lisa said.

"We definitely see India as a strong team, especially they performed so well at the Tokyo Olympics, and playing at the home ground is always an advantage. However, we don't want to be unsettled by this and enter the game confidently."

World No. 5 German will play their first FIH Pro League game since October last year.

Germany women's head coach Akim Bouchouchi said, "After the last Pro League games in October, girls had a break, and then they played the indoor season with the clubs. It's a big event in Germany. We had only one camp of preparation.

"But at this moment, we needed big motivation to start the new year with exciting events like Germany coming to India for Pro League games."

"It's the first time Germany women's team will play games here in India in couple of years. We are very curious about the atmosphere in the stadium, and the games against the Indian women's team. So, we are very happy to be here."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Perfect' Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record
'Perfect' Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record
Will They Win Mr and Ms Universe?
Will They Win Mr and Ms Universe?
EPL: Kane grabs double as Spurs thrash Everton
EPL: Kane grabs double as Spurs thrash Everton
HC rejects actor Dileep's plea against further probe
HC rejects actor Dileep's plea against further probe
Scotland-Ukraine WC qualification play-off postponed
Scotland-Ukraine WC qualification play-off postponed
52 Indian sailors stranded at Port of Mykolaiv rescued
52 Indian sailors stranded at Port of Mykolaiv rescued
Goa Cong to keep flock together to prevent poaching
Goa Cong to keep flock together to prevent poaching

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Jamshedpur FC lift maiden ISL League Shield

Jamshedpur FC lift maiden ISL League Shield

World Athletics on track for gender equality

World Athletics on track for gender equality

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances