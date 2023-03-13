News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIH Pro League: India beat Germany, jump to top spot

FIH Pro League: India beat Germany, jump to top spot

Source: PTI
March 13, 2023 21:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India handed Germany a 6-3 defeat in their FIH Pro League encounter on Monday. Photograph: Hockey India

India continued their fine run in the FIH Pro League, prevailing over world champions Germany 6-3 to jump to the top spot in the standings at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Monday.

This was India's second win over Germany in three days and the victory took the Harmanpreet Singh-led side to the top of the table with 17 points from seven matches, ahead of Spain on goal difference.

Fresh from a thrilling 5-4 win against Australia, India conceded an early goal when Tom Grambusch gave his team a third-minute lead by converting a penalty corner.

 

But India soon got into the act with goals from Jugraj Singh (21st, PC), Abhishek (22nd, 51st), Selvam Karthi (24th, 46th) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (26th) to seal a third win on the trot.

For Germany, Gonzalo Peillat (23rd, PC) and Malte Hellwig (31st) struck the remaining goals.

India had beaten World Cup winners Germany and Australia in the previous matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit breaks silence on Virat Kohli's 'health'
Rohit breaks silence on Virat Kohli's 'health'
Need to justify why I am there on the field: Kohli
Need to justify why I am there on the field: Kohli
PIX: Joy for India despite draw!
PIX: Joy for India despite draw!
'Game was played in really good spirit'
'Game was played in really good spirit'
WPL PIX: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
WPL PIX: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
Excise policy: ED to quiz Kavitha's ex-auditor
Excise policy: ED to quiz Kavitha's ex-auditor
Ashwin, Jadeja are marathon players for us: Rohit
Ashwin, Jadeja are marathon players for us: Rohit

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

FIH Pro League: India STUN Australia

FIH Pro League: India STUN Australia

I don't want to retire at all, says Mary Kom

I don't want to retire at all, says Mary Kom

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances