Netherlands score late to down India in thriller

June 09, 2025 20:33 IST

Abhishek, playing his 100th match for India, struck the 20th minute opener

A wasteful Indian men's hockey yet again conceded a late goal to lose 2-3 against the Olympic champions Netherlands, enduring their second consecutive defeat in the European leg of the FIH Pro League in Amstelveen, The Netherlands, on Monday.

For India, Abhishek, playing his 100th match, scored in 20th minute, while Jugraj Singh converted his team's ninth penalty corner in 54th minute.

 

The Netherlands scored through Thijs van Dam (24th), Tjep Hoedemakers (33rd) and Jip Janssen (57th).

India had earlier lost 1-2 against the Netherlands on Saturday.

India started on the front foot in the first quarter with as many as nine circle penetrations, but the goals eluded the visitors.

India had the first chance of the match in the sixth minute but Abhishekk's shot went wide.

Soon, Shilanand Lakra snatched the ball in the midfield and raced his way into the Dutch circle only to shoot wide.

Tjep Hoedemakers got the first scoring opportunity for the Dutchmen but his reverse hit from a tight angle was off the target.

Minutes later, Hoedemakers got another chance but his deflection went wide.

The Indians secured the first penalty corner of the match in the 18th but the Dutch defended well to deny India skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

But two minutes later, Abhishek handed India the lead with a fierce shot to the top of the Dutch goal after being set up by Lakra.

Jip Janssen celebrates on scoring the late goal for The Netherlanda

IMAGE: Jip Janssen celebrates on scoring the late goal for The Netherlanda. Photograph: FIH/X

India's joy, however, was shortlived as four minutes later Thijs van Dam found himself at the right place at the right time to level the scores after the ball, from Thierry Brinkman's pass, hit an Indian stick and popped up in front of the goal.

The Dutch dominated the early exchanges after the change of ends and took the lead three minutes into the third quarter through Hoedemakers, who neatly deflected in Derck de Vilder's pass.

Minutes later, Netherlands got their first penalty corner but the effort went wide.

Thereafter it was all India as they secured as many as six penalty corners in quick succession but Harmanpreet and Jugraj Singh failed to convert any of them.

The Indians were guilty of wasting chances, converting just one of the nine penalty corners they secured in the match.

Towards the end of the third quarter, India got as many as five penalty corners in quick succession but Harmanpreet and Jugraj failed to breach the Dutch defence.

In the 54th minute India got two more penalty corners, the second of which was converted by Jugraj to level the scores.

But as has often been the case, the Indians conceded another late goal when Janssen converted the Netherlands' second penalty corner three minutes from the hooter to seal the match.

India will next play Argentina at the same venue on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
