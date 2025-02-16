FIH Pro League: Dominant India beat Spain

IMAGE: Action from the FIH Pro League match between India and Spain in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Photograph: FIH/X

The Indian men's hockey team made a brilliant comeback to down Spain 2-0 in a return leg match of the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

India lost to Spain 1-3 in the first match of the leg on Saturday despite taking the lead through Sukhjeet Singh's goal.

On Sunday, however, it was a completely different looking Indian side as it dominated for most part of the match and scored two field goals through Mandeep Singh (32nd minute) and Dilpreet Singh (39th) to pocket full three points.

India will next play Germany at the same venue on Tuesday.

India enjoyed the better share of possession and created more chances in the first two quarters, but failed to capitalise on it.

The hosts had the first chance in the fifth minute when Mandeep got a golden opportunity inside the circle, but Spanish keeper Rafael Rivilla made a solid save to deny the Indian striker.

Seconds from the end of the first quarter, India earned back-to-back penalty corners, but Jugraj Singh faltered.

India custodian Krishan Bahadur Pathak made a fine save to deny Spain their first shot on goal in the 14th minute.

Both the teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half.

Two minutes after the change of ends, India secured another penalty corner but Spanish goalkeeper Revilla made double save to deny Jugraj.

But from the resultant free hit, Mandeep neatly deflected in Dilpreet's pass from close range to hand India the lead.

Seven minutes later, Dilpreet scored his 32nd goal for India with a brilliant deflection after being set up by Mandeep and Gurjant Singh.

In the 43rd minute, Spain earned a penalty corner but their dragflicker Pepe Cunill missed the target.

India also got a penalty corner soon but Jugraj misfired again.

Trailing by two goals, Spain pressed on the accelerator, earning a couple of penalty corners in the final quarter but the Indian defence stood tall in the absence of skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who was rested for the game.