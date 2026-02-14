FIH Pro League: Belgium hand India third straight defeat

India suffered another setback in the FIH Pro League, losing 2-4 to Belgium despite goals from Aditya Lalage and Harmanpreet Singh.

IMAGE: Action in the India-Belgium FIH Pro League match in Rourkela on Saturday. Photograph: FIHProLeague/X

Key Points Belgium extends India's losing streak in the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League.

Alexander Hendrickx scored two goals for Belgium, contributing to their dominant first-half performance.

Aditya Lalage and Harmanpreet Singh scored for India, but it wasn't enough to overcome Belgium's early lead.

India showed improved defensive play in the second half.

India's torrid display in the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League continued unabated as they lost 2-4 against Belgium and suffered their third consecutive defeat at the Birsa Munda Hockey stadium, in Rourkela, on Saturday.

This was the second meeting between the two teams in this leg, Belgium having won the earlier fixture 3-1.

India were then crushed 0-8 by Argentina in their next match.

Alexander Hendrickx (14th, 17th minutes) led the charge for the visitors with a brace, supported by goals from Hugo Labouchere (11th) and Arthur de Sloover (15th).

India showed improved defensive character in the second half by keeping a clean sheet, but strikes from Aditya Lalage (24th) and captain Harmanpreet Singh (37th) were not enough to overturn the early deficit.

Belgium kicked off the proceedings and immediately established control. While India vice-captain Hardik Singh excited the crowd with an early forward run, the hosts struggled to test the Belgian defence.

India thought they had taken the lead in the seventh minute, but the goal was disallowed.

Belgium quickly capitalised on the momentum, earning their first penalty corner in the 11th minute, which Labouchere successfully converted.

The pressure continued, and in the 14th minute, Hendrickx doubled the lead with a powerful drag-flick from another penalty corner.

Despite Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera making a crucial foot save moments later, Belgium struck again in the final minute of the quarter.

Opting for a variation on their third penalty corner, a sequence of short passes set up de Sloover to make it 3-0.

Belgium extend lead in second quarter

Belgium picked up right from where they left off in the second quarter. Earning their fourth penalty corner in the 17th minute, Hendrickx made no mistake with his drag-flick to extend the lead to 4-0.

Desperate for a response, India pushed forward.

The breakthrough came in the 24th minute when Abhishek dribbled past the Belgian defence and fired a shot. Although goalkeeper Loic Van Doren made the initial save, Lalage expertly poached the rebound to pull one back.

Belgium earned their fifth penalty-corner in the dying moments of the half, but the strike went off target.

India fight back in second half

The third quarter saw a more balanced contest.

In the 36th minute, the Indian defence successfully cleared Belgium's sixth penalty corner.

Moments later, a brilliant run by Sukhjeet Singh earned India a penalty-corner of their own. Captain Harmanpreet stepped up and masterfully converted the chance in the 37th minute, scoring his first goal of the 2025-26 season to reduce the deficit to 4-2.

Karkera made a solid save against another Belgian penalty-corner, and Van Doren denied Harmanpreet's strike from India's second penalty corner in the 44th minute.

India started the final quarter with urgency, nearly making it 4-3, but Van Doren produced a superb save to deny the hosts.

Two minutes later, Indian goalkeeper Pawan stood tall to thwart a dangerous Belgian attack. As the clock ticked down, Belgium shifted to an ultra-aggressive approach to close out the game.

Pawan made a massive double save in the 56th minute to keep India's hopes alive, but despite their best efforts to find space in the final two minutes, the resolute Belgian defence held firm to secure the victory.

India will play their final match of the Rourkela leg on Sunday against Argentina.