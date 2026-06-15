FIH Nations Cup Hockey: India women's stunning fightback to down United States

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a goal against United States in the Pool A match of the FIH Nations Cup, in Auckland, on Monday. Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Indian women's hockey team fought back after an early to beat US 3-2.

Deepika netted a brace to power India's stunning fightback.

India moved to second place in Pool A with three points, level with Japan.

The Indian women's hockey team staged a remarkable comeback to clinch a thrilling 3-2 win over United States in the opening Pool A match of the FIH Nations Cup, in Auckland, on Monday.



For India, Deepika netted a brace while Navneet Kaur also scored. Ashley Sessa and Madeleine Zimmer were on the score-sheet for United States. The winner of the Nations Cup will be promoted to the elite Pro league, from which India were relegated last season.



USA got off to a great start and opened the scoring through Ashley, who found the back of the net with a field goal in the fourth minute.



The Americans doubled their advantage just three minutes later when Madeleine Zimmer (7th minute) converted a penalty corner to put India under early pressure.



Trailing by two goals, India gradually began to assert themselves in attack.

Deepika leads India's fightback

Their efforts paid off in the second quarter when drag-flick specialist Deepika (17th) successfully converted a penalty corner to reduce the deficit and bring India back into the game.



The momentum continued to shift in India's favour as they earned another penalty corner midway through the quarter.



Deepika (24th) stepped up once again and successfully converted another penalty corner to level the score at 2-2.



India maintained the pressure and completed a stunning turnaround before half-time.



Navneet (28th) converted a penalty corner to hand India the lead for the first time in the match, ensuring the team entered the break with a 3-2 advantage.



The second half saw both teams battle intensely in search of goals.

Both sides earned six penalty corners each over the course of the match, but neither defence allowed any further breakthroughs in the remaining two quarters.



India successfully held on to their advantage in the closing stages to secure all three points and begin their Nations Cup campaign on a winning note.



Following the victory, India moved to second place in Pool A with three points, level with Japan, who lead the standings on goal difference.