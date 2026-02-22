FIH Hockey Pro League: India suffer narrow defeat to Australia in penalty shootout

Despite a spirited performance with goals from Amit Rohidas and Jugraj Singh, the Indian men's hockey team succumbed to Australia in a thrilling FIH Pro League penalty shootout, losing 5-4.

IMAGE: India enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 lead at the end of third quarter before Australia staged a great comeback with two late goals in the fourth and final quarter. Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points India's hockey team showed improvement but lost to Australia in a penalty shootout in the FIH Pro League.

Amit Rohidas and Jugraj Singh scored for India, while Joel Rintala scored twice for Australia, leading to a 2-2 draw.

Australia won the shootout 5-4, with India's Aditya Arjun Lalage missing the decisive penalty.

The Indian men's hockey team dished out a much improved show but still went down to formidable Australia in the penalty shootout in their FIH Pro League match, in Hobart, on Sunday.

The two sides were tied at 2-2 after full time with Amit Rohidas (15th) and Jugraj Singh (43rd) putting India in front before a brace from Joel Rintala (47th, 56th) helped Australia get back on level terms.

In the shootout, though, Australia emerged 5-4 victorious.

This was after India lost five matches in a row in the FIH Pro League this year, including four in the home leg in Rourkela. They lost to Spain 0-2 in their first match of the Hobart leg on Saturday.

Australia had the lion's share of possession in the opening exchanges, pushing India back in their own half. India stayed solid at the back and grew into the game to pile some pressure back on Australia, forcing Jed Snowden into action on a couple of occasions.

India were rewarded with a penalty corner late in the first quarter, and made the most of it as Rohidas scored from his drag-flick to give them a 1-0 lead.

The second quarter produced end-to-end action, with both teams creating chances. Australia had 10 circle penetrations and a couple of penalty corners in the first half as they looked for a way back into the game.

India had nine circle penetrations, causing problems for the opposition on the counter attack. The visitors stood firm at the back, ensuring they held onto their one-goal advantage at half time.

Australia continued to dominate possession after the restart. The Indian defensive line remained resolute at the back though, keeping the hosts at bay and preventing them from creating any clear cut opportunities.

India doubled their lead with Jugraj converting a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner to close out the third quarter.

The hosts managed to reduce the deficit early in the fourth quarter, with Rintala scoring from a penalty corner.

With momentum on their side, Australia earned another penalty corner as they remained persistent in their pursuit for an equaliser.

Rintala's double leads Australia's fightback

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a goal against Australia. Photograph: Hockey India

However, they were denied by Yashdeep Siwach's crucial block on the line. With time running out, Australia eventually found the leveller from a set-piece as Rintala netted his second goal of the night from a penalty corner four minutes from the final hooter.

Australia were relentless in the search of a winning goal and had a couple of opportunities to clinch the game.

However, Mohith was exceptional in goal, pulling off some brilliant saves -- including a sensational double save -- to ensure India stay in the game.

With the two teams tied at 2-2 after full time, the game went into a shootout to decide the winner.

It was an intense shootout with both teams converting their first four penalties, finishing their chances expertly.

However, Aditya Arjun Lalage was denied by Snowden in the final penalty, giving Australia a hard-fought win in this enthralling match.

India will next take on Spain in their third game of the Hobart leg on Tuesday.