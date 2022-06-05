News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIH Hockey 5s: Indian men's team beats Switzerland, draw vs Pakistan

FIH Hockey 5s: Indian men's team beats Switzerland, draw vs Pakistan

Source: PTI
June 05, 2022 00:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India and Pakistan players greet each other after the match

IMAGE: India and Pakistan players greet each other after the match. Photograph: Hockey India/Twitter

The Indian men's team began its campaign in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s with a 4-3 win over hosts Switzerland before playing out a pulsating 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan in Lausanne on Saturday.

The Indian women's team, however, had a bad day in office, losing both its matches against Uruguay (3-4) and Poland (1-3).

 

The men's team, led by Gurinder Singh, dished out an impressive show of fitness, skill and speed in the opening match with Raheel Mohammed scoring two field goals in the second and 10th minutes.

Moirangthem Rabichandra score a 'challenge goal' in the first minute while captain Gurinder struck in the 19th minute for India at the Place de la Navigation Stadium.

For Switzerland, Winkler Jonas (6th minute), Reinhard Fabio (11th) and Kruesi Patrick (16th) were the goal scorers. India led 3-1 at the half time.

A Hockey 5s match is of 20 minutes divide into two halves of 10 minutes each.

In its second match of the day, the Indian men's team led twice but conceded a last minute goal to play out a 2-2 draw against the arch-rivals.

Raheel Mohammed gave India the lead in the very first minute through a field goal before Laiqat Arshad restored parity six minutes later.

India took the lead once again in the 18th minute with Gursahibjit Singh finding the target but could not stop Abdul Rehman from finding the equaliser for Pakistan with seconds left in the match.

The Graham Reid-coached side will take on Malaysia and Poland on Sunday.

Women disappoint

Kujur Ajmina (1st and 7th minutes) scored a brace while Phalke Vaishnavi Vithal (18th) was the other goal-getter for India against Uruguay in their first match of the day. Uruguay captain Viana Teresa (2nd, 10th and 19th) struck thrice while Vilar Manuela (6th) was the other goal scorer.

Later, the Indian team, led by Etimarpu Rajani, was outplayed by Poland 1-3. Rashmita Minz (6th) was India's lone goal-getter.

The Indian women India face Switzerland and South Africa on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Swiatek whips Gauff to win French Open
PIX: Swiatek whips Gauff to win French Open
French Open champion urges Ukraine to 'stay strong'
French Open champion urges Ukraine to 'stay strong'
Why Arjun Didn't Make IPL Debut
Why Arjun Didn't Make IPL Debut
PIX: Root scores half-ton as Lord's Test evenly poised
PIX: Root scores half-ton as Lord's Test evenly poised
List of French Open women's singles champions
List of French Open women's singles champions
Teary-eyed Gauff says Swiatek is 'on another level'
Teary-eyed Gauff says Swiatek is 'on another level'
WC: Visas approved for pending Indian para shooters
WC: Visas approved for pending Indian para shooters

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Pique-Shakira announce separation

Pique-Shakira announce separation

'I don't follow records, records chase me'

'I don't follow records, records chase me'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances