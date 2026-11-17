FIH President Tayyab Ikram underscores the critical role of India-Pakistan hockey matches for the sport's global growth and popularity, despite Pakistan's recent withdrawal from the Asian Champions Trophy in India.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points FIH President Tayyab Ikram stated PHF was informed seven months in advance about India hosting the Asian Champions Trophy.

Pakistan pulled out of the recent Asian Champions Trophy in India, citing security concerns, marking the third such instance.

Ikram believes global hockey suffers significantly when India and Pakistan do not play each other regularly.

India has emerged as a major international hockey hub due to its broadcasting, sponsorship deals, and world-class facilities.

Regular India-Pakistan matches are crucial for the sport's global growth, popularity, and generate unparalleled viewership and sponsorship.

International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram has said the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was informed at least seven months in advance about India hosting the Asian Champions Trophy, adding that the global game suffers when the two neighbouring countries do not play each other regularly.

Ikram, who is currently visiting Pakistan, told the media here that discussions were held with the PHF regarding Pakistan's participation in the tournament, with the Asian Hockey Confederation also involved in the process.

FIH President's Stance On India-Pakistan Rivalry

Jalandhar and Mohali hosted the men's ACT event from October 27 to November 5 this year with India winning the title by beating Japan 4-1 in the final.

But Pakistan pulled out of the tournament citing security concerns and were replaced by Bangladesh. This is third such instance when a Pakistan hockey team refused to travel to India. Last year, the senior team withdrew from the Asia Cup in Rajgir, and then junior side withdrew from the Junior World Cup in Chennai-Madurai.

Pakistan's Withdrawal And Government Policy

"We were hopeful Pakistan would compete in the event in India but we are not in a position to influence what decisions the Pakistan or India federations take with regard to playing in each other's countries," he said.

Ikram, a Pakistani who rose through the FIH ranks with the support of PHF from the 1990s onwards and is currently based in Macau, said the international body had accepted Pakistan's decision as it was linked to the government's policy on playing in India.

"It is a matter of their government policy but at the same time, I do believe that global hockey is all the poorer when India and Pakistan don't play each other regularly," he said.

India As A Global Hockey Hub

Ikram said India had emerged as a major international hockey hub because of its broadcasting and sponsorship deals, besides having world-class facilities to host international tournaments.

"That is why many international and Asian events are being held in India," he said.

He added that regular India-Pakistan hockey matches would contribute to the global growth of the sport and enhance its popularity.

The Unmatched Viewership Of India-Pakistan Matches

Drawing a parallel with cricket, Ikram said matches between the two countries at major international events, particularly at neutral venues, attracted the highest television and digital viewership, while also generating better sponsorship deals for broadcasters and federations.

"India-Pakistan matches are extremely important for global hockey. Their viewership surpasses that of all other hockey matches," he said.

Ikram also said bilateral hockey series between the two countries, whenever relations permitted, had benefited the sport in both the nations and helped in the development of players.

He expressed hope that the situation would improve soon.

Boosting Hockey In Pakistan

The FIH president also said the international body had awarded the Nations Cup to Pakistan for next year as part of its efforts to revive the profile of hockey in the country.

"International tournaments help raise people's interest in a sport and I am confident that organising the FIH Nations Cup will mark the beginning of a new era for hockey in the country," he said.