India's Professional Hockey Model Praised By FIH President

FIH President Tayyab Ikram has lauded India's professional hockey development, positioning the nation as a prime example for other Asian countries aiming to elevate their game on the global stage.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points FIH President Tayyab Ikram praised India's professional approach in hockey.

India's recent Olympic bronze medals (2020, 2024) demonstrate its rise in global hockey.

Ikram urged other Asian nations to emulate India's high-performance model.

He noted that the competitive landscape of hockey has intensified globally.

Politics, while present, also helps popularise the sport, according to Ikram.

India's Model For Asian Hockey

Rising Global Competition

International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram on Friday lauded India's "professional approach" in the sport over the past few years, and urged the other Asian nations to emulate the eight-time Olympic gold medal winners to rise at the global stage. After the gold medal in the 1980 Olympics, India won bronze in two successive Games -- in 2020 and 2024 editions."As FIH president, I give same treatment to every country and every region. All the continents are doing well at this moment, it is not different than what has been done in the last 10-12 years," Ikram told PTI on the sidelines of the pre-Asian Games press conference. "But there are certain focus areas for Asian hockey and I always suggest them (Asian countries) to take these measures strongly and come to a more professional approach," he said, when asked about the state of Asian hockey. Ikram is the chairman of the Coordination Committee of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games."India is a good model for them (other Asian countries) to see and where India was and where today. And today's India, Hockey India, the way they dealt with up to Paris Olympics and even for the Asian Games here. So, there is a very professional approach and I think other Asian nations don't have to go far. Just look at what India did on a high performance model and they should adapt." Asked if politics is affecting Asian hockey, he said, "Politics is everywhere. Politics is keeping the game in a more critical angle and also helping in a way to popularise the sport." He attributed Indian men's hockey team's eighth place finish in the recent World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium to the top class competition in the showpiece. "I think it is so competitive today. The landscape is changing and the tournaments are much more competitive. You have (former) Olympic champions playing for 7th and 8th places. You have a bronze medal team playing for 7th and 8th," Ikram said referring to Belgium and India. "So, that tells everything. It is more competitive than before."