HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » FIFA's big move to fix ailing Indian football!

FIFA's big move to fix ailing Indian football!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 02, 2025 20:18 IST

x

FIFA

IMAGE: The initiative is a key component of FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

FIFA on Saturday launched its first talent academy for youngsters in India in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), aiming to provide advanced training to talented footballers in the country.

The international football federation signed an MoU with the AIFF and the Telangana government for the opening of the academy, which will "reinforce India's commitment to inclusive and structured grassroots development" of football.

The academy will be located at the Gachibowli Stadium Complex in Hyderabad and will offer year-round high-performance training, with residential facilities, education, medical care, nutrition, and mental wellness to 60 elite players -- 30 boys (U-14) and 30 girls (U-16), including 10 players from Telangana in each category, according to an AIFF release.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey termed the launch as a "defining moment" for the sport in India.

"The launch of India's first FIFA Talent Academy for girls and second academy for boys marks a defining moment in our journey towards equitable football development. This collaboration with the Government of Telangana, under FIFA's global Talent Development Scheme, reflects our collective resolve to identify, nurture, and empower young talent - especially girls - from across the nation," said Chaubey.

He said the the academy will help the country realise its dream of qualifying for the U-17 men's and women's FIFA World Cups.

 

AIFF will lead the operations, technical framework, talent scouting across the country, and training curriculum in coordination with FIFA, while the Sports Authority of Telangana will oversee infrastructure, logistics, education, financial and welfare support of the players.

The initiative aligns with AIFF's "Vision 2047", which is to build India into a leading footballing nation.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the academy will provide a channel for players to reach the national and international level.

"This academy is a game-changer for girls in football. It is not only the first of its kind in India but also one of the very few globally under FIFA's Talent Development Scheme. Young talents — especially girls — from Telangana and beyond will now have access to elite infrastructure, education, and a clear pathway to the national and international stage," said Reddy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Akash Deep joins Warne, Hadlee in THIS elite list!
Akash Deep joins Warne, Hadlee in THIS elite list!
'Trying again': Saina Nehwal-Kashyap back together!
'Trying again': Saina Nehwal-Kashyap back together!
Durand Cup: Ladakh FC, TAFC play out stalemate
Durand Cup: Ladakh FC, TAFC play out stalemate
'It Turned Into A Lot Of Abuse...'
'It Turned Into A Lot Of Abuse...'
PIX: India Take Command As Akash, Jaiswal Hit Fifties
PIX: India Take Command As Akash, Jaiswal Hit Fifties

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 2

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

VIDEOS

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time2:49

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time

Dhoni's new look leaves fans swooning1:10

Dhoni's new look leaves fans swooning

WATCH: Rohit Sharma makes an appearance at Oval for IND vs ENG Test0:33

WATCH: Rohit Sharma makes an appearance at Oval for IND...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD