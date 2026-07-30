FIFA vs UEFA: Unpacking the Power Struggle in Global Football

Explore the complex power dynamics within global football as FIFA's ambitious $20 billion World Cup subsidiary plan faces the formidable commercial influence of UEFA, the European governing body that controls many of the sport's most lucrative competitions.

IMAGE: FIFA has the governing authority over world football, but UEFA oversees much of its economic engine. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points FIFA, as the global governing body with 211 member associations, organises major international competitions like the World Cup and sets regulatory frameworks.

Continental confederations, such as UEFA, are independent bodies that organise regional tournaments and club competitions, holding significant commercial power.

UEFA, despite having only 55 member associations, generates substantially more commercial revenue than other confederations through competitions like the Champions League and European Championship.

Europe's commercial strength gives UEFA significant influence over FIFA's proposals, creating a dynamic of mutual dependence between the two bodies.

Disputes between FIFA and UEFA over competition formats, the international calendar, or commercial structures are significant due to this balance of power.

FIFA's plan to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and sell minority stakes to external investors has highlighted the balance of power within world soccer. While FIFA is the sport's global governing body, much of football's commercial strength lies elsewhere — particularly in Europe, where UEFA controls many of the game's most valuable competitions.

Here's how the sport is organised...

Who Runs World Soccer?

FIFA sits at the top of world soccer's governing structure. Founded in 1904 and based in Zurich, it has 211 member associations, each with one vote at the FIFA Congress, the body's supreme legislative authority. The Congress elects the FIFA president and approves major statutory changes, while the 37-member FIFA Council is the main decision-making body between Congress meetings.

Every national football association also belongs to one of FIFA's six continental confederations: UEFA in Europe, CONMEBOL in South America, CONCACAF in North and Central America and the Caribbean, the AFC in Asia, CAF in Africa and OFC in Oceania. National associations govern football within their own countries, while the confederations administer the game at regional level.

FIFA's Role in Global Football

FIFA organises global competitions, including the men's and women's World Cups, the Club World Cup and youth tournaments. It also oversees the international match calendar, which determines when clubs must release players for national-team duty. The governing body sets the global regulatory framework for international football through rules covering areas such as player eligibility, transfers and disciplinary matters in FIFA competitions, while distributing development funding through programmes such as FIFA Forward.

Politically, FIFA's structure gives every member association an equal vote, regardless of the size or wealth of its football industry. That makes coalition-building across Africa, Asia, the Americas and Oceania central to FIFA elections and major policy decisions.

The Role of Confederations

The six confederations are not simply FIFA's regional offices. They are independent governing bodies with their own congresses, executives, competitions and commercial programmes. They organise continental national-team tournaments, including the European Championship, Copa America, Africa Cup of Nations, Asian Cup, Gold Cup and OFC Nations Cup, while also running the leading club competitions in their respective regions. FIFA's statutes recognise the confederations' right to organise continental competitions, subject to FIFA's regulations and the international match calendar.

Why UEFA Holds Unique Influence

Although UEFA has only 55 of FIFA's 211 member associations, it generates substantially more commercial revenue than any other confederation, organising many of football's most valuable competitions. These include the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and the European Championship competitions that generate billions of euros through broadcasting rights, sponsorship and commercial partnerships. Europe is also home to many of the world's biggest clubs, leagues, broadcasters and sponsors.

That commercial strength extends UEFA's influence beyond its own competitions. The confederation redistributes billions of euros through prize money, solidarity payments and development funding, reinforcing its importance to clubs, leagues and national associations across Europe.

The FIFA-UEFA Dynamic

FIFA has the governing authority over world football, but UEFA oversees much of its economic engine. Although Europe's 55 national associations account for just over a quarter of FIFA's membership, the confederation organises the sport's richest club and national-team competitions and represents many of its biggest leagues, clubs and broadcasters. That commercial weight gives UEFA significant influence whenever FIFA proposes changes affecting competitions, the international calendar or the commercial structure of the game.

The relationship is one of mutual dependence: FIFA needs Europe's participation to maximise the value of its flagship tournaments, while UEFA operates within FIFA's global regulatory framework. That balance helps explain why disputes between the two bodies — whether over competition formats, the international calendar or FIFA's commercial matters — carry such significance for the sport.