World Cup's Sexiest Fan Supports Croatia

World Cup's Sexiest Fan Supports Croatia

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: December 10, 2022 14:38 IST
Croatia

IMAGE: Croatian superfan Ivana Knoll poses for a photograph with fans. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Croatia returned from the brink to reach the nation's third World Cup semi-final on Friday as they stunned favourites Brazil 4-2 on penalties.

Instagram model Ivana Knoll has appeared at every Croatian game at the FIFA World Cup to support her country, always in hot outfits, thwarting Qatar's modesty laws.

Croatia

IMAGE: Ivana steals the show from the action on the ground. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The model, labelled the World Cup's sexiest fan, was spotted in a red and white bikini top and tight red leggings, turning heads across the crowd in the ultra-conservative Muslim country, where moderate dress is the standard.

Ivana gained instance notice after wearing Croatian colours at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the strict laws on decency in the country, some Qatari fans took pictures of the 30-year-old model.

Ivana says men, women and children ask her for selfies at games.

 

IMAGE: A fan wearing a Santa hat supports Croatia. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Croatia fans show their support. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

 

 
