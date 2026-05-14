Carlo Ancelotti To Manage Brazil Until 2030 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract to manage Brazil's national football team through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

IMAGE: Carlo Ancelotti joined Brazil in 2025 and will lead the team at this year's World Cup. Photograph: Sergio Queiroz/Reuters

Key Points Carlo Ancelotti extends his contract as Brazil manager until the 2030 World Cup.

Ancelotti will lead Brazil at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, starting June 11.

The 66-year-old Italian manager joined Brazil in 2025.

Carlo Ancelotti extended his contract as Brazil manager until the 2030 World Cup, the Brazilian soccer federation (CBF) said in a statement on Thursday.

Ancelotti joined Brazil in 2025 and will lead the team at this year's World Cup, which kicks off on June 11 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that the 66-year-old Italian was close to extending his contract with the five-time world champions.