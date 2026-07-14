FIFA World Cup: Why Argentina Wanted This Kit Against England

Argentina's football team has chosen their historically significant navy-and-black away kit for the crucial World Cup semi-final against England, hoping to channel past glories from iconic matches like the 1986 'Hand of God' game and the 1998 penalty shootout victory.

IMAGE: Argentina's kit for the World Cup semi-final against England confirmed. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Argentina will wear their navy-and-black away kit for the World Cup semi-final against England, a change requested from FIFA.

The navy strip holds historical significance, being worn during iconic victories against England in the 1986 and 1998 World Cups.

Notable past matches in the navy kit include Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal in 1986 and Argentina's penalty shootout win in 1998.

Fans and the team hope the alternate kit will bring good fortune and help Argentina achieve back-to-back World Cup titles.

England will wear their traditional white home strip, while Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will wear a green-and-blue kit.

Argentina's kit for their World Cup semi-final against England has been confirmed, with Lionel Messi and company set to wear their navy-and-black away strip after requesting a change from FIFA. The kit decision has already caught the attention of fans, not just because it is unusual for Argentina, but because the navy strip carries some interesting memories from previous World Cup meetings with England.

Historical Significance Of The Navy Kit

Argentina's traditional colours are among the most recognisable in world football, but the team has enjoyed some of its biggest moments against England while wearing their darker away kit. The most famous example came in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final in Mexico. Argentina defeated England 2-1 in a match that went down in football history, thanks to Diego Maradona's controversial 'Hand of God' goal and his stunning solo run that produced one of the greatest World Cup goals ever scored.

The same colours were also on display in 1998, when Argentina faced England in a dramatic last-16 tie in France. After a 2-2 draw, Argentina won the penalty shootout to knock England out of the tournament. The match is also remembered for David Beckham's red card after he kicked out at Diego Simeone following a challenge.

Kit Details And Team Hopes

FIFA's kit confirmation means England will wear their usual white home strip, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford expected to wear yellow. Argentina will line up in navy shirts, black shorts and black socks, while Emiliano Martinez is set to wear a green-and-blue goalkeeper kit.

Argentina have worn their away kit only once during this World Cup so far, using it in their 3-1 group-stage win over Jordan. According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Argentina requested permission from FIFA to wear the navy kit for the semi-final. While the decision may have been made for practical reasons, supporters have already linked it to the team's memorable World Cup victories over England.

With Argentina aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles, they will hope their alternate strip brings them the same success it has in some of their biggest matches.