FIFA World Cup: What Yamal Did for Ronaldo After Spain Win

Witness the emotional end to Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup journey as Portugal exits, highlighted by a viral moment of sportsmanship from Spain's rising star Lamine Yamal.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain's Lamine Yamal after the match. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup ended with Portugal's defeat to Spain.

Spain's Lamine Yamal comforted a tearful Ronaldo after the match.

Yamal's gesture of sportsmanship quickly went viral among football fans.

Mikel Merino's late goal secured Spain's quarter-final spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup dream came to a heartbreaking end on Monday as Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. While Portugal's defeat ended Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup journey, it was what happened after the final whistle that touched fans the most.

Yamal's Touching Gesture Towards Ronaldo

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup as Portugal's Francisco Trincao shakes hands with Spain's Lamine Yamal. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

As Ronaldo stood on the pitch in tears after the 1-0 loss, Spain's teenage star Lamine Yamal walked over to him. With his teammates celebrating their win, the 18-year-old chose to first comfort the Portuguese legend.

Yamal gave Ronaldo a warm hug, a simple gesture that spoke volumes. The heartfelt exchange quickly went viral, with fans applauding Yamal for his sportsmanship.

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after the match as Spain qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The match had symbolised a meeting of two generations--Yamal, one of football's brightest young stars, and Ronaldo, a player who has inspired millions over the past two decades.

On the pitch, Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but was unable to inspire Portugal to victory as Spain's defence kept him quiet.

Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner sealed Spain's place in the quarter-finals and brought the curtain down on Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup appearance.