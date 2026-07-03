FIFA WOrld Cup: What Ronaldo did after Portugal's win stole the show

After Portugal's FIFA World Cup victory, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a deeply emotional tribute to his late teammate Diogo Jota, marking a poignant anniversary and showcasing the enduring bonds within football.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo wears a shirt of former player Diogo Jota ahead of the one year anniversary of his death, as Portugal qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup. Photograph: Kevin Sousa/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo led a poignant tribute to former teammate Diogo Jota after Portugal's World Cup win.

The tribute marked the first anniversary of Jota's tragic death in a car accident.

Ronaldo wore Jota's No. 21 jersey and pointed to the sky, visibly emotional.

Jota made 49 appearances for Portugal, scoring 14 international goals.

The gesture resonated widely, highlighting the strong bonds within the football community.

Portugal's place in the FIFA World Cup last 16 was marked by more than just a 2-1 victory over Croatia on Thursday, as Cristiano Ronaldo led an emotional tribute to former teammate Diogo Jota on the first anniversary of the forward's death.

Ronaldo's Heartfelt Gesture

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates pose with a shirt in memory of former player Diogo Jota ahead of the one year anniversary of his death, as Portugal qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Ronaldo, who opened the scoring with a penalty, was overcome with emotion after the final whistle. The Portugal captain changed into a Portugal jersey bearing Jota's No. 21 before joining his teammates in front of the travelling supporters. Fighting back tears, he pointed to the sky in a touching tribute to the late forward.

The moment carried even greater significance as Friday marks exactly one year since Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, lost their lives in a car accident in western Spain. Jota made 49 appearances for Portugal and scored 14 international goals, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate with teammates and fans alike.

A Coincidence Of Life

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo with Bernardo Silva and teammates as he wears a jersey of former Portugal player Diogo Jota after the match as tomorrow marks one year since his passing. Photograph: Kevin Sousa/Reuters

"We knew it before the game, it was a so special moment," Ronaldo told Fox. "We speak today, our group, about the coincidence of life, it's unbelievable."

"I was amazed because the situation of today it means a lot to us, not only because we won the game but also the way."

Speaking to Portugal's Sport TV, Ronaldo added: "We know he is present with us and it only made sense to win today to honor him in the best way."

Television cameras captured the 41-year-old wiping away tears as he walked onto the pitch during the post-match celebrations.

Draping Jota's shirt over his shoulders, Ronaldo stood alongside his teammates before the Portugal supporters and once again pointed towards the sky in a powerful gesture of remembrance.

Ronaldo had been among the first footballers to pay tribute following Jota's tragic passing last year, and his latest gesture served as another heartfelt reminder of the bond they shared.

The emotional scenes quickly spread across social media, where fans praised Ronaldo's tribute, calling it a fitting way to honour Jota's memory on football's biggest stage.