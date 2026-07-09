FIFA World Cup: What France's chess post really means before Morocco

France is poised for a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Morocco, a tactical rematch of the 2022 semi-final, featuring star players like Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise.

IMAGE: France coach Didier Deschamps with players during training. Photograph: Winslow Townson/Reuters

Key Points France signals readiness for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Morocco with a symbolic social media post featuring Michael Olise.

The match is a highly anticipated rematch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final, promising a significant tactical battle for a place in the last four.

France enters as tournament favourites, boasting a perfect record, 13 goals scored, and a potent attacking lineup including Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise.

Morocco, ranked seventh globally and unbeaten in their last 10 matches, aims to break new ground for African football and secure a historic first-ever win against France.

Head coach Didier Deschamps is set to manage his 25th FIFA World Cup match, equalling a long-standing record, adding historical significance to the quarter-final.

France signalled their readiness for a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Morocco with a symbolic social media post featuring winger Michael Olise playing chess, as Les Bleus prepare for another high-stakes knockout battle on Thursday (local time).

Sharing a video of Olise deep in thought over a chessboard, the official France football team account on X posted, "Let the game begin. See you tonight."

The message reflected the tactical battle awaiting Didier Deschamps' side as they take on Morocco in a rematch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final, with a place in the last four at stake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Equipe de France de Football (@equipedefrance)

France's Dominant Campaign

France head into the contest as one of the tournament favourites after winning all five of their matches. Les Bleus topped Group I before overcoming Sweden and Paraguay in the knockout rounds, with captain Kylian Mbappe's penalty proving decisive in a hard-fought 1-0 Round of 16 victory over Paraguay.

The two-time world champions have scored 13 goals during the tournament, boasting one of the competition's most dangerous attacking units featuring Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola. Young midfielder Desire Doue has also emerged as a key figure after winning the decisive penalty in the previous round.

Olise has enjoyed an impressive tournament, registering five assists while also picking up one yellow card, establishing himself as one of France's chief creative outlets heading into the quarter-final.

Deschamps' Milestone Match

The match also marks another significant milestone for head coach Didier Deschamps, who is set to manage his 25th FIFA World Cup match, equalling Helmut Schon's long-standing record. The 1998 World Cup-winning captain, who will step down after the tournament, is also chasing his 20th victory as France coach on football's biggest stage.

Morocco's Historic Challenge

Standing in France's way are an increasingly confident Morocco side that continues to break new ground for African football.

Ranked seventh in the world, Mohamed Ouahbi's men finished runners-up in Group C before defeating the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32 and dispatching co-hosts Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16. Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi starred against Canada with a second-half brace before substitute Soufiane Rahimi added a late third goal.

Morocco arrive unbeaten in their last 10 matches since January's Africa Cup of Nations final and are aiming to secure a first-ever victory over France after failing to win any of their previous six meetings. Their only previous competitive encounter came in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, where France prevailed 2-0.

The winners of Thursday's contest will book a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, where either Spain or Belgium await.

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