FIFA World Cup: What Every Fan Must Know

A journey through the FIFA World Cup's rich history ahead of the 2026 spectacle.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi will feature in his sixth World Cup, a record he will share with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/X

Every FIFA World Cup has had its heroes. Walking down the echelons of World Cup glory, from Italy's Paolo Rossi, the winner of the first 'Golden Ball' introduced by the FIFA in 1982 for the best player of the finals, to Argentina's Lionel Messi in the last edition of the tournament, there were stars who mesmerised fans across the world with their exceptional soccer skills.

Here is a list of interesting World Cup facts to get you into the spirit for the 2026 World Cup in the Americas:

Total number of goals scored (1930-2022)

2,720

Scorer of the first goal

Lucien Laurent, France (1930)

First hat-trick

Bert Patenaude, USA (1930)

Most goals in a tournament

2022 (172 goals)

Least goals in an edition

1930 and 1934 (70 each)

Country with maximum number of goals

Brazil (237)

Most number of goals by a player

Miroslav Klose, Germany (16 goals from 24 matches)

Player with most number of goals in a game

Oleg Salenko, Russia (5 goals, against Cameroon in 1994)

Player with most number of goals in a World Cup final

Kylian Mbappe, France (4 goals against Argentina in 2022)

Only player to score at five different editions

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2006-2022)

Player with most appearances

Lionel Messi, Argentina (26 matches, 2,314 minutes)

Country with most number of titles

Brazil -- 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2022)

Country with most number of appearances

Brazil (23 editions)

Teams with most number of final meetings

Argentina-Germany (1986, 1990, 2014)

Country with most number of goals in an edition

Hungary: 27 (1954)

Youngest player to score a goal

Pele, Brazil (17 years, 239 days vs Wales in 1958)

Oldest player to score a goal

Roger Milla, Cameroon (42 years, 39 days vs Russia in 1994)

Youngest player at World Cup 2026

Gilberto Mora, Mexico (17 years, 240 days)

Oldest Player at World Cup 2026

Craig Gordon, Scotland (43 years, 162 days)

Golden Ball Winners

IMAGE: Lionel Messi is the only player in football history to win two FIFA World Cup Golden Ball awards given to the best individual performer. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/X

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy)

1986: Diego Maradona (Argentina)

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)

1994: Romario (Brazil)

1998: Ronaldo (Brazil)

2022: Oliver Kahn (Germany)

2006: Zinedine Zidane (France)

2010: Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

2014: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2018: Luca Modric (Croatia)

2022: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

History of the World Cup Trophy

IMAGE: The current FIFA World Cup trophy weighs 6.175 kilograms and is made of solid 18-karat gold with a malachite base. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/X

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is one of the most recognised sporting prizes in the world. There have been two iterations of the trophy.

The old one, called the Jules Rimet Trophy, was in place from 1930 to 1970. It was named after the third FIFA president, Jules Rimet. The Frenchman, who served as the governing body's president for 33 years, was one of the key men responsible for creating a World Cup tournament. The current one took its place in 1974.

The Jules Rimet Trophy was designed by French sculptor Abel Lafleur.

Lafleur's design featured a gold statuette of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, holding up an octagonal Cup over her head.

The Jules Rimet Trophy stands tall at 35 cm and it is 3.8 kg heavy.

Constructed with gold-plated sterling silver, the trophy had a blue base made of semi-precious stone called lapis lazuli.

FIFA World Cup Trophy

Since 1974, football world champions have been presented with the new version called the FIFA World Cup trophy. It was designed by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga.

The FIFA World Cup trophy is 36.5 cm tall and is made of 6.175 kg of 18 karats.

It has a circular base, 13 cm in diameter, made of two layers of malachite.

The winners of each tournament have their name engraved on the base.